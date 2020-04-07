Irina Shayk Photographed with Art Dealer Vito Schnabel & a Source Is Explaining Their Connection

Model Irina Shayk and art dealer Vito Schnabel were photographed out together during New York City’s shelter in place order and many assumed they were possibly a hot new couple!

We have the photos right here of the pair out for a walk together in New York City, and now, a source is speaking out about the pair.

“Irina has known Vito for years and they’ve always been friends,” a source told E! News. “They used to double date when Vito was with Heidi [Klum] and Irina was with Bradley [Cooper].”

The source continued, “Now, they are both single and quarantined in New York. Vito is a big flirt and Irina is his type. She likes the attention. They are neighbors and are spending a lot of time together. When Irina‘s daughter is with Bradley, she has downtime and she likes the company. It’s easy for right now to see Vito and go over to his place. They’ve been spending all day together and the evenings as well. She likes connecting with someone she is comfortable with.”

Before the global health crisis began, Irina and Bradley were seen out at an event and posed for a photo together!