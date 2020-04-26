Irrfan Khan attends mother Saeda Begum’s funeral via video conferencing

Unable to travel to Rajasthan for his mother Saeda Begum’s last rites, Irrfan Khan was a part of the funeral through video conferencing. Her last rites were performed on Saturday evening at Chungi Naka graveyard on the outskirts of Jaipur. DNA reports that only a few family members could make it to the funeral.

Irrfan’s mother Saeda died on Saturday morning. She was 95 years old. The actor was unable to travel to Rajasthan for the funeral, due to the nationwide lockdown till May 3. With the coronavirus pandemic rapidly spreading across the country, all domestic and international flights have been cancelled and states have sealed their borders.

ANI reports that Saeda was unwell for a long time and died of natural causes. She belonged to the Nawab family of Tonk and was a resident of the Beniwal Kanta Krishna Colony in Jaipur.

Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 and has been undergoing treatment for his condition. Earlier this year, he returned to the big screen with Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, a sequel to the 2017 sleeper hit Hindi Medium.

The business of Angrezi Medium took a massive hit, when theatres across the country shut down within days of its release due to the coronavirus outbreak. The film was then released on Disney+ Hotstar.

