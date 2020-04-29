Irrfan Khan, Bollywood icon, dies at 53
“It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away,” read a statement from Khan’s PR agency, Hardly Anonymous Communications. “Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him.”
Earlier this week, Khan was admitted to the ICU in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital due to a colon infection, according to his PR agency.
Khan’s mother died last week, but Khan was unable to attend her last rites owing to India’s ongoing nationwide coronavirus lockdown restricting citizens’ movements, the agency said.
He leaves behind a wife and two children.
He quickly gained national recognition in the following years, with roles in other award-nominated and winning films like “Life In A…Metro” and “The Lunchbox.”
He rose to international fame when he played a police inspector in “Slumdog Millionaire,” which won eight Academy Awards and seven BAFTA Awards.
He then took on a bigger starring role in “Life of Pi,” which also won multiple Golden Globes and Academy Awards, and played supporting roles in major US films like “The Amazing Spider-Man,” “Jurassic World” and “Inferno.”
News of his death on Wednesday prompted an outpouring of tributes and messages of condolences on social media, with fans, politicians, and other Bollywood figures commemorating his life and career.
“The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic,” tweeted Indian actor and model Priyanka Chopra Jones.
“An incredible talent, a gracious colleague, a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon,” Bachchan tweeted.