Irrfan Khan Buried in The Presence of Family & Few Relatives at Versova Cemetery

In a major loss to Indian film industry, actor Irrfan Khan breathed his last today at the age of 53. He was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital ICU in Mumbai for a colon infection on Tuesday.

Irrfan was buried at Versova Cemetery around 3 pm today in the presence of his family, close relatives and friends. Due to the lockdown, no other Bollywood celeb could pay their last respect to the actor.

The official statement of the actor’s spokesperson read,

“Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away.

We pray for his peace and we hope he’s in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss.”

The actor had been under treatment since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. RIP Irrfan Khan!

