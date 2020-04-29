Irrfan Khan lost mother four days before his death, could not attend funeral due to lockdown

Actor Irrfan Khan lost his mother, Saeeda Begum, four days before his death. She died on Saturday at the age of 95 and Irrfan could not even attend her funeral. Due to the ongoing lockdown amid Covid-19 pandemic, Irrfan could not travel from Mumbai to Jaipur and attended the funeral on video.

Saeda Begum belonged to the Nawab family of Tonk, and lived in Jaipur. She died due to natural causes. A New Indian Express report quoted Irrfan’s brother Salman as saying soon after the mother’s death, “My mother had been ill for some time. But suddenly her health deteriorated on Saturday morning. Recently, mother had inquired about Irrfan bhai’s health.”

Early in 2019, Irrfan had revealed he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour, for which he sought treatment in London. After the treatment, he completed Homi Adajani’s film Angrezi Medium that also ended up being his last film. The comedy drama had to be given an early release on digital platforms after the nationwide coronavirus lockdown forced theatres to shut down.

Irrfan was rushed to Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai late Tuesday and was declared dead Wednesday afternoon. A statement from his family said on Wednesday, “I trust, I have surrendered’. These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away.”

“Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it,” it added.

