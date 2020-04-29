Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 54 | Bollywood Life

This is highly shocking. Just last night Irrfan Khan’s official spokesperson had squashed the rumours of the Angrezi Medium actor passing away after being hospitalised. The reports had said that he was suffering from Colon infection but that was doing fine and battling it. However, a tweet from filmmaker Shoojit Sircar states that the actor has indeed passed away. Also Read – Irrfan Khan’s spokesperson confirms that he is admitted due to colon infection

Shoojit Sircar took to his Twitter handle and offered condolences while praying for Irrfan Khan‘s soul and family. “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.” Have a look at Shoojit’s tweet here: Also Read – Irrfan Khan admitted to Kokilaben hospital due to sudden deterioration in health

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

An official statement was released by the spokesperson close to Irrfan. “I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.” the statement read. Also Read – Coronavirus pandemic: Irrfan Khan attends mother Saeda Begum’s funeral through video conferencing

Just a couple of hours ago his official spokesperson had denied the reports of Irrfan’s passing saying, “It’s really disappointing to know that there are extreme assumptions being made about Irrfan’s health. While we are truly appreciative that people are concerned, it’s disheartening to see some sources spread extreme rumours and creating panic. Irrfan is a strong person and is still fighting the battle. We really request you to not fall for rumours and not partake in these conversations which are fictional. We have always actively clarified and shared updates on his health and we will continue doing so.”

The 53-year-old actor had been admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection and was in the intensive care unit (ICU), as reported by IANS in an earlier report on Tuesday.

The actor has been ailing ever since he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour a while back and has been under medical attention for the same.

Irrfan was mourning the loss of his mother. The actor’s mother Saeeda Begum breathed her last on Saturday in Jaipur where she used to stay. However, owing to the ongoing lockdown, the actor could not physically attend his mother’s last rites and reportedly paid his last respect through video conferencing.

