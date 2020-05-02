Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor’s The Kapil Sharma Show episodes to re-telecast over the weekend

Actor and comedian Kiku Sharda has announced that old episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring late actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor will be re-telecast on Sony TV this weekend. Irrfan and Rishi both died this week, within a day of each other, leaving millions of fans heartbroken across the world.

“This weekend remembering the loving and charming #RishiKapoor sir , this is what Legends are made of #WemissYou @SonyTV,” he wrote in a tweet on Saturday and attached a trailer clip of the episode. The episode will also feature Rishi’s actor wife Neetu Kapoor.

Remembering the stellar talent and amazing human being #IrrfanKhan sir in this weekend episodes of #TKSS ,,,,, we love you sir and miss you dearly ❤️❤️@SonyTV @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/EcJhSpXWzX — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) May 2, 2020

This weekend remembering the loving and charming #RishiKapoor sir , this is what Legends are made of #WemissYou ❤️❤️❤️@SonyTV @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/LEDxJqWThp — kiku sharda (@kikusharda) May 2, 2020

In another tweet, Kiku wrote, “Remembering the stellar talent and amazing human being #IrrfanKhan sir in this weekend episodes of #TKSS.We love you sir and miss you dearly @SonyTV @KapilSharmaK9.” The episodes will air at 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Kiku also retweeted a lovely photo of Irrfan, clicked on the sets of their film, Angrezi Medium. It was also Irrfan’s last film. A fan tweeted with the picture: “Whenever I come across this pic on the internet, my eyes goes numb. U r lucky u shared screen with him sir.” Kiku replied, “My eyes go numb too. I truly am lucky to have spent some time with him.”

Rishi Kapoor died on Thursday morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement. In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment.

Irrfan died at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday after battling neuroendocrine tumour for two years. He was 53.

