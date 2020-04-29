Irrfan Khan Said These Final words Before Saying Goodbye to The World

The untimely demise of actor Irrfan Khan has bring a lot of grief amongst all in the nation . Everyone is praying for his soul rest in peace . The last days of Irrfan’s life were in struggle as he was having colon infection . Since last 2 years , he was actually leading a painful life . Even after that, his zeal towards living those moments ,were so much appreciable.

But, do you know about the actor’s last words before taking his last breath are heart-breaking . Peeping Moon has revealed the last words of Irrfan before gracing death. Here’s what he said..

According to the entertainment portal, when Irrfan was struggling for life, he suddenly told his wife, Sutapa that his Amma was there in his room.

The report further states, the actor believed that his mother had come to ease the pain of his death. He told his better half : ‘Look, she is sitting by my side, Amma has come to take me away,’ after that his wife broke into tears.

Irrfan Khan’s mother was Saeeda Begum, who was 80YO . She took her last breath on Saturday on April 25, 2020. As she was old , so ,many age related factors were behind her demise. As the lockdown has been applicable , Irrfan could not take part in the last rites of his mother .

The sudden death of the actor has left the entire Bollywood in shock . As the last film of Irrfan was Angrezi Medium and got released last month , one of the old conversation between actor Deepak Dobriyal and Irrfan Khan , which Deepak told an entertainment portal. He said :“He was a philosopher, apart from being a great actor. Once I called him after knowing about his condition and asked him ‘Irrfan bhai, yeh jo role mila hai, upar wale ne jo yeh role diya, ab kya karenge, ise kaise dekh rahe hain.’”

Deepak further added, “And he said, ‘arey haan bhai, ab upar waale ne bol diya hai, ab laga process, hunar nikal, craft, jitna bhi, ab dikha.’ I heard that and I became emotional that he said such things with humour and wit. His perseverance and will to fight is next level.”

His last words were heart-breaking and it’s a huge loss to the Indian film industry . May his soul rest in peace.