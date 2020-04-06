Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium premieres online after being pulled out from theatres due to lockdown

Irrfan Khan’s latest release Angrezi Medium, whose run was cut short due to lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak, has finally arrived on the newly launched Disney Plus on Hotstar VIP. The film stars Irrfan and Radhika Madan in lead roles with Kareena Kapoor, Deepak Dobriyal and Dimple Kapadia in a pivotal roles.

Irrfan took to Twitter to announce the release of the film on the streaming platform. He wrote, “Hop on to the dreamy roller-coaster ride with this father-daughter duo as we bring to you the World Digital Premiere of #AngreziMedium only on @DisneyplusHSVIP ! Watch now: http://hotstar.com/1260024321 #KareenaKapoorKhan @radhikamadan01 #DeepakDobriyal #DineshVijan #HomiAdajania.”

Angrezi Medium had released on March 13 as the coronavirus outbreak began making its presence felt in India. The film registered an opening of Rs 4.03 crore. It wrapped up at just Rs 9.36 crore as movie theatres pulled down their shutters ahead of a countrywide lockdown.

Irrfan has been undergoing treatment for cancer and couldn’t join the film team in promotions. He had urged for support on Twitter in an emotional post. Soon after, a song titled Kudi Nu Nachne De was released from the film and had all from Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon grooving to the happy music.

Amitabh Bachchan had even sent a congratulatory note along with flowers to Radhika to appreciate her performance in the film. The note read, “I don’t know what to say or write..I’m speechless and so so so overwhelmed!@amitabhbachchan Sir its an honour to receive this. I always used to imagine my doorbell ringing after my film’s release and a person standing outside saying “Amitabh Bacchan sir ne aapke liye phool aur ek note bheja hai” and me fainting right after that. Thankfully I didn’t faint when I actually received it..I just stood there for a few seconds soaking it all in, teary-eyed, in gratitude.”

