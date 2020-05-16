Irrfan Khan’s Haasil completes 17 years, Tigmanshu Dhulia says ‘you will always guide me my friend’

Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia got nostalgic as he remembered his close friend and colleague Irrfan Khan late Friday when their film, Haasil, completed 17 years. The filmmaker revealed that he finalised the film’s title after hours of brainstorming at Irrfan’s rented flat.

Tigmanshu tweeted, “I remember the title came to my mind at his rented evershine nagar flat…brainstorming twenty years ago…Haasil. It completes 17 years today, a film which is an ode to our friendship of 34 years and it will never end…you will always guide me my friend.”

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan expresses grief over death of Red Chillies Entertainment member: ‘Abhijeet was my most resilient & solid ally’

I remember the title came to my mind at his rented evershine nagar flat…brainstorming twenty years ago…Haasil. It completes 17 years today, a film which is an ode to our friendship of 34 years and it will never end…you will always guide me my friend — Tigmanshu Dhulia (@dirtigmanshu) May 15, 2020

When he was honoured with the National Film Award for his performance in Tigmanshu’s Paan Singh Tomar, Irrfan had said, “I thought I should have got it for Haasil which was my first film with Tigmanshu Dhulia. Then I thought I’d get it for Mira Nair’s The Namesake. So it has been a fairly lengthy time span of disappointments.”

Remembering the time when they shot Haasil, Jimmy Sheirgill had told Hindustan Times, “Haasil was our first film together and I remember how even if he wasn’t in the scene, he would be on the set and take interest in filming a particular scene. He would focus on a lot of minute detail. And as an actor, he was very subtle and effortless while performing. It never looked like he was acting.”

Irrfan, after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, had undergone treatment in the UK and returned to India last year. He died in a Mumbai hospital on April 29 and is survived by his wife and two sons.

Upon his death, filmmaker Sudhir Mishra had told Hindustan Times, “Irrfan wasn’t your comfortable guy who would avoid taking risks. He had it in him to challenge the greats. He was humble, eager to work with everyone, be it someone senior and junior. He was very human, and would mix with people easily.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more