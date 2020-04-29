Irrfan Khan’s life and career: Everything you should know
Updated: April 29, 2020 6:31:11 pm
One of the most talented actors of contemporary Hindi cinema, Irrfan Khan breathed his last on Wednesday, after a long battle with cancer.
Here is a fact file of Irrfan who passed away at the age of 53.
Irrfan Khan’s birthplace
Jaipur, Rajasthan
Irrfan Khan’s full name
Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan
Did Irrfan Khan learn acting?
Yes. He studied acting at National School of Drama (NSD).
Irrfan Khan’s wife
Writer and NSD alumna Sutapa Sikdar
Irrfan Khan’s children
Irrfan and Sutapa have two sons – Babil and Ayan.
Irrfan Khan’s first film
A cameo in Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay! (1988) which was edited out from the final cut.
Irrfan Khan’s popular TV shows
Shrikant, Bharat Ek Khoj, Chanakya, Kirdaar, Chandrakanta, Banegi Apni Baat, Darr, Jai Hanuman, Star Bestsellers, Darr, Kyaa Kahein and Mano Ya Na Mano
Irrfan Khan’s popular films
Ek Doctor Ki Maut, Rog, Road To Ladakh, Kasoor, Maqbool, Life in a… Metro, Billu, New York, Yeh Saali Zindagi, 7 Khoon Maaf, Paan Singh Tomar, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, The Lunchbox, Gunday, Piku, Talvar, Jazbaa, Madaari, Hindi Medium, Qarib Qarib Singlle, Blackmail and Karwaan
Irrfan Khan’s popular international projects
A Mighty Heart, The Namesake, Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, Life of Pi, The Jungle Book, Inferno, The Song of Scorpions and Puzzle.
Irrfan Khan’s regional movies
Sainikudu (2006) – Telugu
Irrfan Khan’s awards
National Film Awards – 1
Filmfare Awards – 4
Screen Awards – 5
IIFA – 3
How many international awards did Irrfan Khan win?
6
When was Irrfan Khan diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour?
Where did Irrfan Khan undergo his cancer treatment?
London
Irrfan Khan’s last film
Angrezi Medium
When did Irrfan Khan die?
