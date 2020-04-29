Irrfan Khan’s life and career: Everything you should know



Irrfan Khan in a still from Rog (2005). (Photo: Express Archives)

One of the most talented actors of contemporary Hindi cinema, Irrfan Khan breathed his last on Wednesday, after a long battle with cancer.

Here is a fact file of Irrfan who passed away at the age of 53.

Irrfan Khan’s birthplace

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Irrfan Khan’s full name

Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan

Did Irrfan Khan learn acting?

Yes. He studied acting at National School of Drama (NSD).

Irrfan Khan’s wife

Writer and NSD alumna Sutapa Sikdar

Irrfan Khan’s children

Irrfan and Sutapa have two sons – Babil and Ayan.

Irrfan Khan with his wife Sutapa Sikdar at the Screen Awards in 2013. (Photo: Express Archives)

Irrfan Khan’s first film

A cameo in Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay! (1988) which was edited out from the final cut.

Irrfan Khan’s popular TV shows

Shrikant, Bharat Ek Khoj, Chanakya, Kirdaar, Chandrakanta, Banegi Apni Baat, Darr, Jai Hanuman, Star Bestsellers, Darr, Kyaa Kahein and Mano Ya Na Mano

Irrfan Khan’s popular films

Ek Doctor Ki Maut, Rog, Road To Ladakh, Kasoor, Maqbool, Life in a… Metro, Billu, New York, Yeh Saali Zindagi, 7 Khoon Maaf, Paan Singh Tomar, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, The Lunchbox, Gunday, Piku, Talvar, Jazbaa, Madaari, Hindi Medium, Qarib Qarib Singlle, Blackmail and Karwaan

Irrfan Khan’s popular international projects

A Mighty Heart, The Namesake, Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, Life of Pi, The Jungle Book, Inferno, The Song of Scorpions and Puzzle.

Irrfan Khan’s regional movies

Sainikudu (2006) – Telugu

Irrfan Khan’s awards

National Film Awards – 1

Filmfare Awards – 4

Screen Awards – 5

IIFA – 3

Irrfan Khan in a still from Hindi Medium (2017).

How many international awards did Irrfan Khan win?

6

When was Irrfan Khan diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour?

March 2018

Where did Irrfan Khan undergo his cancer treatment?

London

Irrfan Khan’s last film

Angrezi Medium

When did Irrfan Khan die?

April 29, 2020

