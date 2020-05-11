Irrfan Khan’s son Babil says ‘long live the queen’ as he wishes Sutapa Sikdar on Mother’s Day with unseen family photos

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan shared a sweet Mother’s Day wish for his mother Sutapa Sikdar on Instagram. “Long live the queen. Extended Mother’s Day,” he wrote, sharing two previously unseen family photos.

The first picture has Babil with an arm around Sutapa, as they gaze lovingly at each other. In the second picture, which seems to be taken during a family holiday, they are caught in a candid moment as Irrfan poses for the camera. Snow-capped mountains can be seen in the backdrop.

Fans showered love on the cute clicks. “Nice pics, memories to cherish, moments to live,” one user wrote. “You have a beautiful family,” another wrote. Several people also dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Irrfan died on April 29 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. Sutapa shared a statement on behalf of herself and her sons Babil and Ayaan, in which she said that his untimely demise was ‘not a loss’ but an opportunity for them to finally use his teachings in everyday life.

Also read | Sunny Leone flies to the US with kids, says ‘we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer coronavirus’. See pics

“How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve,” the statement said.

“I see my little family, in a boat, with both my sons Babil and Ayaan, paddling it forward, with Irrfan guiding them, ‘wahan nahi, yahan se modo’, but since life is not cinema and there are no retakes, I sincerely wish my children sail this boat safely with their father’s guidance in mind and rockabye through the storm,” it added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more