Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shares throwback video of actor swimming in ice-cold water, fans say ‘he is always with you’

Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan has been sharing throwback pictures and videos of the maverick actor who died last week in Mumbai. In Babil’s latest post, Irrfan can be seen taking a dip in cold water in some hilly region and he tells the camera, “It is ice!” A woman can be heard repeating, “It’s ice?” as she laughs.

Another video Babil posted shows Irrfan enjoying a jump into the water as a few people can be heard cheering him. Babil did not write anything in the comments although the video seems to be from a previous vacation. Nonetheless, the post got much love from fans and colleagues of the actor. Actors Annup Sonii and Ishaan Khatter dropped heart emojis on the post.

Actor Vipin Sharma commented on the post and wrote, “Irrfan loved swimming. We were together in Filmcity long ago during the shooting of Discovery of India. There was a small pond. Irrfan jumped right in and swam while i sat outside and chatted with him.”

Consoling the family, one user wrote, “Babil…he is with you.. your family..& with all of us…Stay strong… take care of yourself, your mom and brother.” Several fans also thanked Babil for sharing his personal memories with everyone. “Thank you for sharing all these golden memories with us now,” wrote one.

Also read: Vijay Deverakonda unites Telugu film industry to act against gossip web sites, starts a Twitter campaign

Irrfan died on April 29 after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayaan issued a family statement which said, “How can I write this as a family statement when the whole world is taking it as a personal loss? How can I begin to feel alone when millions are grieving with us at the moment? I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more