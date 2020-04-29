Irrfan Khan’s TV journey from Chandrakanta to Tokyo Trial: All shows that featured actor

Actor Irrfan Khan – a celebrated artist not just in India and Bollywood but even abroad, died Wednesday, leaving thousands of fans grieving the loss of a great artist. While he created his own space in Hollywood as well as Bollywood films, Irrfan also did a fair share on work on the small screen.

Here’s a look at his TV journey:

Shrikant

Irrfan began his journey with the TV show based on a novel in 1985.

Chandrakanta

The serial was based on Neerja Guleri’s book by the same name. It is believed that Irrfan was reluctant about featuring on the show, but his friend and actor Shahbaaz Khan pushed him to sign the show. Irrfan accepted the offer for his friend and earned recognition through the character of twins Badrinath and Somnath.

Chanakya



Irrfan was seen as Senapati Bhadrashal in the series written and directed by Dr Chandrapraksh Dwivedi.

Bharat Ek Khoj

The historical drama was a based on Jawaharlal Nehru’s The Discovery of India. It was written and produced by Shyam Benegal with cinematographer VK Murthy in 1988 for state-owned Doordarshan.

Banegi Apni Baat

Irrfan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar wrote the series where he was seen as an abusive father.

Star Bestsellers

Star Bestsellers was a series of telefilms and Irrfan featured in several on these telefilms and limited episode-series.

Sparsh

Aired in 1998, Sparsh was about a husband trying to hold on to his marriage but the wife was not on the same page. Irrfan played the husband in the series.

Tokyo Trial

Irrfan was seen as in this Japanese historical drama which was based on the International Military Tribunal for the Far East. It aired in 2016.

Laal Ghaas Par Neele Ghode

He also featured as Lenin in a teleplay named Laal Ghaas Par Neele Ghode. Irrfan had acted in a teleplay on Doordarshan named Laal Ghaas Par Neele Ghode where he played Lenin. It was based on a translation by Uday Prakash of a Russian play by Mikhail Shatrov.

Darr

Irrfan also essayed the role of the villain in a series called Darr (Star Plus), where he played the role of a serial killer alongside Kay Kay Menon.

The actor was rushed to Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai late Tuesday and was declared dead Wednesday afternoon. A statement from his family said on Wednesday, “I trust, I have surrendered’. These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away.”

Also read: Irrfan Khan, actor extraordinaire and India’s face in the West, dies at 53

“Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it,” it added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more