Irrfan Khan’s Wife Posts Unseen Pic With an Adorable Caption on Facebook, Pic Goes Viral

In a major loss to Indian film industry, veteran actor Irrfan Khan (53) breathed his last on April 29, 2020. His untimely demise has left everyone shocked. He was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for a colon infection on April 28.

The actor had been under treatment since he was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. Irrfan used to share updates regarding his health with his fans but everybody was hopeful that he would be fine.

Irrfan is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikda and sons- Babil and Ayan. Sutapa took to Facebok and paid tribute to her husband by posting an unseen picture of her with Irrfan and captioned it, “I have not lost I have gained in every which way…”

Irrfan Khan had come out with brilliant performances in films such as Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Haider, Piku and Hindi Medium. He was also a part of Hollywood movies such as Life of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire, Inferno, Jurassic World and The Amazing Spider-Man. In 2011, he was also honoured with Padma Shri.

His last movie, Angrezi Medium was also the last-released Bollywood film before coronavirus forced a complete shutdown of cinema halls. It ran in theatres for just a day and eventually premiered on Hotstar. It is a story of a single father who is set to fulfil his daughter’s dream to study in London.

RIP Irrfan Khan! You will always be in our hearts.

