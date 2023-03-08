Is Google Chatbot (Bard) Going Head-to-Head with Bing AI? – TechEconomy

Advertisements







Artificial intelligence is currently the big thing in the technology space. Google and Microsoft aren’t sitting on the fence. The two companies are at the forefront, spending some huge funds, and possibly controlling the market.

Google and Microsoft are aware of AI’s potential to transform many industries. And what has been glaring recently is the commitment to openly and collaboratively develop the technology to maximize its potential for everyone.

The truth is that the web search paradigm hasn’t changed in a long time, but AI can deliver information more fluidly and quickly than traditional methods. With AI, everything is drastically changing.

The companies are determined to reinvent internet search engines such as Google Search and Microsoft Bing, talking digital assistants such as Alexa and Siri, and email programs such as Gmail and Outlook.

For instance, Google believes its users increasingly want to access information in a more natural, intuitive way using tools such as Google Lens, which allows people to search using images and text.

Bing AI & Google Chatbot

Bing AI is a new version of Bing’s search engine that is powered by an improved version of the same AI technology that powers chatbots. This AI conversationally browses the web. Users will be able to chat with Bing similarly to ChatGPT, asking questions and receiving responses in natural language.

In a blog post, Google said Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world’s knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of our large language models. It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses.

“It’s a really exciting time to be working on these technologies as we translate deep research and breakthroughs into products that truly help people.

That’s the journey we’ve been on with large language models. Two years ago we unveiled next-generation language and conversation capabilities powered by our Language Model for Dialogue Applications (or LaMDA for short).”

The bottom line is that individual users’ specific needs and preferences will ultimately determine which of these services they use.

Further, Bing AI includes various features such as visual search, intelligent recommendations, and natural language understanding. It offers a chatbot interface, known as Bing Chatbot, that can assist users with various tasks, such as booking flights, making restaurant reservations, and finding local businesses.

Advertisements







Emphatically, Google Chatbot and Bing AI offer similar functionalities but have different strengths and weaknesses. It also has a wide range of integrations with other Google services, such as Google Maps and Google Calendar, which allow it to provide personalized recommendations based on the user’s previous interactions with those services.

Concerns

Technology has flaws. Because chatbots learn their skills by analyzing massive amounts of text posted on the internet, they can’t tell the difference between fact and fiction and can generate text that is biased against women and people of color.

Google was hesitant to make this type of technology available to the public because executives were concerned that the company’s reputation would suffer if the A.I. generated biased or toxic statements.

According to experts, AI tools are “vast autocomplete systems, trained to predict which word follows the next in any given sentence.” As such, they have no hard-coded database of “facts” to draw on—just the ability to write plausible-sounding statements.

This means they tend to present false information as truth since whether a given sentence sounds plausible does not guarantee its factuality.

Chatbots learn their skills by analyzing massive amounts of text posted on the internet; they can’t tell the difference between fact and fiction and can generate text that is biased against women and people of color.

For the time being, Google has been hesitant to make this type of technology available to the public because executives are concerned that the company’s reputation will suffer if the A.I. generates biased or toxic statements.

Conclusion

In conclusion, while Google Chatbot and Bing AI are both competitors in the AI space, they are not necessarily competing head-to-head. Each tool has advantages and disadvantages, and users may prefer one based on their specific requirements and preferences.

Arguably, it is fair to mention that Google Chatbot and Bing AI are scrambling for the attention of users. However, it is important to note that these two technologies take different approaches to AI, and thus they may not necessarily compete.







Advertisements







