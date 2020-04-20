Is Michael Jordan Playing Defense in ‘The Last Dance’?

Jordan hears these conversations loud and clear, even though he won’t publicly partake in them.

“I think he’s made his mark,” Jordan said of James at a news conference in January. “He will continue to do so over a period of time. But when you start the comparisons, I think it is what it is. It’s just a standup measurement. I take it with a grain of salt. He’s a heck of a basketball player, without a doubt.”

But the timing of his agreeing to cooperate with the producer Mike Tollin is apt: As Tollin said in an article in The New York Times last week, Jordan’s cooperation to participate in the documentary and greenlight the release of the long-hidden footage came on the same day that James and the Cleveland Cavaliers were celebrating winning the N.B.A. championship in 2016. That is some grain of salt.

“I take a redeye to Charlotte for a meeting, I turn on ESPN in the morning as I’m getting dressed, and there’s the Cavaliers’ parade as I’m heading in to see Michael,” Tollin said of his first face-to-face meeting with Jordan and his business advisers Estee Portnoy and Curtis Polk. “He said yes in the room, which doesn’t happen too often in my business.”

Maybe this is coincidence. But Jordan has managed his image to the finest detail. A documentary is, in theory, supposed to provide an unvarnished look at a person or its subject. But “The Last Dance” is not that. Michael Jordan’s production company, Jump 23, is a partner in the project. Commissioner Adam Silver, who in the 1990s was the head of NBA Entertainment, told ESPN that a condition of allowing the film crew to follow the Bulls around during the 1997-98 season was that none of the footage could be used without Jordan’s permission. Optically, very little of this is unvarnished.