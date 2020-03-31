Is She Wearing Sweatpants? On Video Chat, All You Need Is a Fresh Face (and a Little Lipstick) | Goop

Confronted with our own understandably worried faces and unbrushed hair on the little feedback boxes during FaceTime check-ins with mom, meetings on Zoom and Slack with coworkers, and the odd virtual cocktail party on Google Hangouts, we’ve found ourselves scrambling to pull our at-home-but-on-screen selves together. Along with a cute top or at least a presentable collar, a little lip color goes an incredibly long way toward brightening up skin, says Gucci Westman, makeup artist and founder of Westman Atelier, who created the look above. “It works no matter what,” she adds. Westman walks us through how to get it—even when we’re in sweatpants.

1 Smooth out

your skin Glowy, even skin starts with a little spot-checking on areas that need coverage, Westman says: “I start by smoothing on some concealer or foundation (my stick can be both) with a brush to blur imperfections. Dab on an extra layer depending on how much coverage you want.”



Vital Skin

Foundation Stick

Vital Skin Foundation Stick



Foundation Brush

Foundation Brush

2 Add a bit of

lightness Next, Westman taps highlighter at the tops of the cheekbones, the inner corners of the eyes, and the Cupid’s bow—all the places that naturally catch light.



Lit Up Highlight Stick

Lit Up Highlight Stick

3 Warm up the skin Moving in a horizontal motion, Westman sweeps bronzer along the cheeks, eyelids, temples, and forehead to warm up the skin tone. “Working the shade all over instead of just onto the cheeks creates a more believable looking glow,” she says.



Beauty Butter Powder Bronzer

Beauty Butter Powder Bronzer

4 Subtly define facial structure “Sweep the highlighter up the cheekbones and along the eyelids, using a brush,” she says. This extra touch of warmth and definition is almost imperceptible, but it really helps brighten the face.



Super Loaded Tinted Highlighter

Super Loaded Tinted Highlighter



Blender Brush

Blender Brush

5 Wake up your eyes With skin now looking even and glowy, Westman swipes on a few coats of mascara. “The idea is inky black and wide-awake, so people really see your eyes,” she says.



Eye Love You Mascara

Eye Love You Mascara