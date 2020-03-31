Is She Wearing Sweatpants? On Video Chat, All You Need Is a Fresh Face (and a Little Lipstick) | Goop
Confronted with our own understandably worried faces and unbrushed hair on the little feedback boxes during FaceTime check-ins with mom, meetings on Zoom and Slack with coworkers, and the odd virtual cocktail party on Google Hangouts, we’ve found ourselves scrambling to pull our at-home-but-on-screen selves together. Along with a cute top or at least a presentable collar, a little lip color goes an incredibly long way toward brightening up skin, says Gucci Westman, makeup artist and founder of Westman Atelier, who created the look above. “It works no matter what,” she adds. Westman walks us through how to get it—even when we’re in sweatpants.
-
1
Smooth out
your skin
Glowy, even skin starts with a little spot-checking on areas that need coverage, Westman says: “I start by smoothing on some concealer or foundation (my stick can be both) with a brush to blur imperfections. Dab on an extra layer depending on how much coverage you want.”
-
Westman Atelier
Vital Skin
Foundation Stick
goop, $68
SHOP NOW
-
Westman Atelier
Foundation Brush
goop, $80
SHOP NOW
-
2
Add a bit of
lightness
Next, Westman taps highlighter at the tops of the cheekbones, the inner corners of the eyes, and the Cupid’s bow—all the places that naturally catch light.
-
Westman Atelier
Lit Up Highlight Stick
goop, $48
SHOP NOW
-
3
Warm up the skin
Moving in a horizontal motion, Westman sweeps bronzer along the cheeks, eyelids, temples, and forehead to warm up the skin tone. “Working the shade all over instead of just onto the cheeks creates a more believable looking glow,” she says.
-
Westman Atelier
Beauty Butter Powder Bronzer
goop, $75
SHOP NOW
-
4
Subtly define facial structure
“Sweep the highlighter up the cheekbones and along the eyelids, using a brush,” she says. This extra touch of warmth and definition is almost imperceptible, but it really helps brighten the face.
-
Westman Atelier
Super Loaded Tinted Highlighter
goop, $75
SHOP NOW
-
Westman Atelier
Blender Brush
goop, $125
SHOP NOW
-
5
Wake up your eyes
With skin now looking even and glowy, Westman swipes on a few coats of mascara. “The idea is inky black and wide-awake, so people really see your eyes,” she says.
-
Westman Atelier
Eye Love You Mascara
goop, $62
SHOP NOW
-
6
Finish with a lip (Westman loves red)
“A red lip is a classic look, yet it always comes off looking super modern and fresh,” says Westman. “For the final pop, I use the fuchsia or tomato shade in Lip Suede on the lips. You’ll get a precise, defined shape if you use a lip brush, but if you want something softer, just use your fingers.”
-
Westman Atelier
Lip Suede
goop, $85
SHOP NOW
-
Westman Atelier
Lip Brush
goop, $38
SHOP NOW