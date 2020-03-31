Is She Wearing Sweatpants? On Video Chat, All You Need Is a Fresh Face (and a Little Lipstick) | Goop

Confronted with our own understandably worried faces and unbrushed hair on the little feedback boxes during FaceTime check-ins with mom, meetings on Zoom and Slack with coworkers, and the odd virtual cocktail party on Google Hangouts, we’ve found ourselves scrambling to pull our at-home-but-on-screen selves together. Along with a cute top or at least a presentable collar, a little lip color goes an incredibly long way toward brightening up skin, says Gucci Westman, makeup artist and founder of Westman Atelier, who created the look above. “It works no matter what,” she adds. Westman walks us through how to get it—even when we’re in sweatpants.

  1. 1

    Smooth out
    your skin

    Glowy, even skin starts with a little spot-checking on areas that need coverage, Westman says: “I start by smoothing on some concealer or foundation (my stick can be both) with a brush to blur imperfections. Dab on an extra layer depending on how much coverage you want.”


  2. Westman Atelier Vital Skin Foundation StickWestman Atelier Vital Skin Foundation Stick

    Westman Atelier
    Vital Skin
    Foundation Stick
    goop, $68

    SHOP NOW


  3. Westman Atelier Foundation BrushWestman Atelier Foundation Brush

    Westman Atelier
    Foundation Brush
    goop, $80

    SHOP NOW

  1. 2

    Add a bit of
    lightness

    Next, Westman taps highlighter at the tops of the cheekbones, the inner corners of the eyes, and the Cupid’s bow—all the places that naturally catch light.


  2. Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight StickWestman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick

    Westman Atelier
    Lit Up Highlight Stick
    goop, $48

    SHOP NOW

  1. 3

    Warm up the skin

    Moving in a horizontal motion, Westman sweeps bronzer along the cheeks, eyelids, temples, and forehead to warm up the skin tone. “Working the shade all over instead of just onto the cheeks creates a more believable looking glow,” she says.


  2. Westman Atelier Beauty Butter Powder BronzerWestman Atelier Beauty Butter Powder Bronzer

    Westman Atelier
    Beauty Butter Powder Bronzer
    goop, $75

    SHOP NOW

  1. 4

    Subtly define facial structure

    “Sweep the highlighter up the cheekbones and along the eyelids, using a brush,” she says. This extra touch of warmth and definition is almost imperceptible, but it really helps brighten the face.


  2. Westman Atelier Super Loaded Tinted HighlighterWestman Atelier Super Loaded Tinted Highlighter

    Westman Atelier
    Super Loaded Tinted Highlighter
    goop, $75

    SHOP NOW


  3. Westman Atelier Blender BrushWestman Atelier Blender Brush

    Westman Atelier
    Blender Brush
    goop, $125

    SHOP NOW

  1. 5

    Wake up your eyes

    With skin now looking even and glowy, Westman swipes on a few coats of mascara. “The idea is inky black and wide-awake, so people really see your eyes,” she says.


  2. Westman Atelier Eye Love You MascaraWestman Atelier Eye Love You Mascara

    Westman Atelier
    Eye Love You Mascara
    goop, $62

    SHOP NOW

  1. 6

    Finish with a lip (Westman loves red)

    “A red lip is a classic look, yet it always comes off looking super modern and fresh,” says Westman. “For the final pop, I use the fuchsia or tomato shade in Lip Suede on the lips. You’ll get a precise, defined shape if you use a lip brush, but if you want something softer, just use your fingers.”


  2. Westman Atelier Lip SuedeWestman Atelier Lip Suede

    Westman Atelier
    Lip Suede
    goop, $85

    SHOP NOW


  3. Westman Atelier Lip BrushWestman Atelier Lip Brush

    Westman Atelier
    Lip Brush
    goop, $38

    SHOP NOW



