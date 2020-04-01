Is Thalapathy Vijay doing a cameo in SS Rajamouli’s RRR? Here’s the truth | Bollywood Life

A few days back, we saw SS Rajamouli revealing the motion poster of his biggie RRR followed by the character promo of Ram Charan. Both the videos got a thunderous response from the audience and it raised our excitement and expectations to another level. Though recently, we saw a new rumour surfacing on the internet, which suggested that Thalapathy Vijay will be doing a cameo in RRR but the source close to the film has denied the news and said that it’s merely a rumour. Also Read – Week that was south: Motion poster of SS Rajamouli’s RRR released, Thalapathy Vijay’s Master postponed

RRR stars Jr. NTR in lead roles with Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The film also features international actors Olivia Morrison, Ray Stevenson, Allison Doody and Samuthirakani. The film is set in the early 1900s and will have the actors playing roles inspired by characters of the rebellious personalities Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan will be seen playing Ramaraju while NTR will essay Bheem in the plot. The film went on the floors on November 18, 2018, and one week before that, the makers did a massive, where the mahurat clap of the film was given by Ram Charan’s father and legendary star Chiranjeevi. Veteran filmmaker Raghavendra Rao also arrived t0 give blessings to the cast and crew. Produced on an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore, the film is likely to hit cinemas on January 8, 2021. It is produced by DVV Danayya. Also Read – Thalapathy Vijay’s Master Trailer to be out on THIS date

While the film is nine months away for its official release, the magnum opus has already started setting benchmarks as it breaks the pre-release business of India’s biggest blockbuster Baahubali 2 (Also directed by SS Rajamouli) by a huge margin. All the rights of the films have been bought with record prices and the reports suggest that it has earned over Rs 400 crore from South India and overseas markets alone. So, are you excited for the film? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life.

