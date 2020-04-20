Is this the end of the most hated seat on the plane?

While flying is largely off the radar at the moment, hopefully soon the travel advice will change, and domestic travel will (at least) be back on the cards.

When we are able to take to the skies again, there’s a chance one of plane travel’s biggest annoyances may be a thing of the past.

And by that we mean copping the dreaded middle seat.

If you’ve travelled solo (and have forgotten to pre-book your seat before arriving at the airport) chances are you know exactly what we’re talking about.

You’re wedged in-between two strangers and you don’t get the window seat to enjoy the view, or the aisle seat for convenient toilet breaks and easy access to the overhead lockers.

You also get to battle two strangers for the armrest. The joys really are endless.

We feel for you, buddy. Picture: iStock

One of the few bits of good news to come from the coronavirus pandemic is that many airlines have stopped seating passengers in the horror middle seat to encourage social distancing while flying.

After copping backlash after a photo of one of their packed planes went viral last week,

Qantas has officially joined the no-middles club and will now leave those seats open.

Virgin Australia is not only blocking out middle seats, but blocking out enough seats so that no passenger will have anyone sitting next to them.

In the US Delta, Alaska and Spirit are among some of the other airlines that say they’ve temporarily abolished booking middle seats.

You got the window seat, not the middle seat. You have nothing to cry about. Picture: iStock.

It’s a bit of a no-brainer for airlines to do this at the moment, especially as the number of flyers has dwindled, so it is fairly achievable as planes are currently quite empty.

But in the UK, EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said the carrier was looking at keeping its middle seats empty when flights resume so passengers can keep social distancing.

He said it was a way of encouraging passengers to fly after the coronavirus pandemic recedes.

“I expect that to happen,” he said. “That is something that we will do because I think that is something that the customers would like to see.

“Then we will work out with the authorities and listen to the customers’ views and points on what they believe is the right thing to do, particularly in the start-up period.”

The safest seat on the plane

The safest place to sit on an aeroplane while the coronavirus outbreak continues to expand may be the window seat, according to new research from Emory University.

In times of a virus, the window seat is apparently where you want to be. Picture: iStock

A study by the “FlyHealthy Research Team,” which observed behaviours of passengers and airline crew across 10 three-hour to five-hour US flights, those who were seated in the window had less contact with potentially infected people, National Geographic reported.

Respiratory illnesses, like coronavirus, generally spread through a person coming into contact with an infected persons’ saliva or mucus. Droplets from a sneeze or cough can land on surfaces, such as tray tables or arm rests, and potentially infect a nearby passenger sharing the enclosed space.

However, those sitting in window seats had less interaction with other passengers — beyond those sitting within two rows of them — thus limiting their chances of interacting with an infected person, study leads Vicki Stover Hertzberg of Emory University and Howard Weiss of Penn State discovered.

Those seated in aisle seats, however, were more likely to come into contact with passengers moving about the cabin to use the lavatory, or with the airline’s crew members — an average of 64 contacts, versus the window seat’s 12.

Other travel annoyance that may be a thing of the past thanks to COVID-19

Last week we reported that airlines are also having to rethink the way passengers board their aircraft. Which in turn could reinvigorate the often clunky boarding procedure.

Traditionally, many airlines load aircraft based on the passenger’s elite status, the cost of the ticket and whether the passenger pre-purchased a seat. Because of that, many carriers and aircraft typically load from the front to the back — which means that passengers in the front of the aircraft get exposed to every passenger behind them walking down the aisle.

In the US, Delta Air Lines has revised its boarding process so that passengers with seats in the back rows of the aircraft board first. This new process aims to “to support social distancing and reduce the instances of customers needing to pass by one another to reach their seat,” the Atlanta-based carrier explained in a statement.

Other airlines have started to follow suit, and will hopefully adopt the back to front approach into the future.

