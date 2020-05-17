Ishaan Khatter gives hilarious reply when asked about his curls | Bollywood Life

With curly hair and charming personality, actor Ishaan Khatter is surely rocking the boy-next-door look. Also Read – Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan’s banter on social media is #bestfriend goals

On Sunday, Ishaan took to Instagram and conducted an interactive session with his fans. When a user asked him about the reason behind his curls, Ishaan proudly said: “I got it from mama.” Also Read – Ananya Panday once again reacts on the NEPOTISM debate, says ‘I’ve got a chance, it’s unfair for me to waste it’

“‘Khaa’ se nahi, ‘Maa’ se,” he added. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Kangana reveals that she was a drug addict, Swara Bhasker opens up on her past relationship

For the uninitiated, Ishaan is actress Neelima Azeem‘s son with Rajesh Khattar.

Speaking of Ishaan’s upcoming Bollywood projects, he will be seen in ace filmmaker Mira Nair‘s “A Suitable Boy“. He will also share screen space with Ananya Panday in “Khaali Peeli“.

