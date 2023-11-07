Ishan Technologies recognized for Innovation in Colocation and Cloud Interconnect solutions at the 17th Edition Data Centre Summit and Awards

AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ishan Technologies, a leading national ICT company, was recently recognized as a winner in the innovation category at the 17th Edition of the Data Centre Summit and Awards held in Bengaluru. The award was received by Dr Keyur Jathal, Director at Ishan Technologies. The recognition acknowledges Ishan Technologies as an ‘Emerging player for Colocation and Cloud Interconnect’, showcasing the company’s commitment to excellence and innovation.

The Data Centre Summit and Awards, hosted by UBS Forums Pvt. Ltd., brings together leaders and innovators in the data centre space. Ishan Technologies’ achievement in the Innovation category highlights its strategic approach to colocation and cloud interconnect services across India.

The company’s cloud interconnect services offer dedicated, high-speed connections with up to single-day delivery capability. This seamlessly bridges on-premises data with leading cloud service providers, ensuring not just secure but also low-latency data transfer. This ensures comprehensive and efficient network capabilities for businesses, providing benefits such as improved agility, scalability, cost-efficiency, and better application performance.

Mr. Pinkesh Kotecha, Chairman and MD of Ishan Technologies, said, “This accolade affirms Ishan Technologies’ commitment to empowering businesses by harnessing the full potential of colocation and cloud interconnect. Our relentless focus on innovation and top-notch solutions aims to be the enabler for the growth of companies, providing unparalleled services that push the boundaries of what’s possible in transformative technology solutions.”

As the company looks ahead to the upcoming financial year, the company is poised to amplify its achievements, building on a legacy of excellence in providing steadfast technology solutions to clients.

In the ever-evolving landscape of the Indian data centre industry, projected to reach USD 8.73 billion in the next five years with a CAGR of about 10.30%, Ishan Technologies stands at the forefront of this dynamic growth. The company strategically connects with over 25 data centres across India, solidifying its position as a fast-growing player with a vision that spans nationwide reach, targeting underserved regions and diverse landscapes.

About Ishan Technologies:

Ishan Technologies is a leading ICT group that has grown into a prominent national enterprise with a strong Pan-India presence. From simplified technology solutions to reliable and secure network solutions, Ishan Technologies has carved a niche. Their diversified presence in retail, enterprise, and government institutions with ISP and SI capability enables them to position themselves uniquely. Ishan Technologies is CMMI Level 3 appraised by KPMG.

For more details, visit: https://ishanitech.biz/

