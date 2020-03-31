ISL 2019-20 sees 51 per cent growth in viewership

The recently-concluded ISL 2019-20 season witnessed an impressive 51 per cent growth in viewership, according to BARC’s latest report.

The opening fixture of the season, between Kerala Blasters and eventual champion ATK, received double the viewership compared to the previous year.

Read:

ISL 2019-20: The Habas revolution in ATK



With a cumulative reach of 168 million and 261 million impressions for the 2019-20 edition, ISL has been at the heart of a revolution in Indian football.

It was broadcast on 11 channels across the Star Sports and Star India Network, in seven languages and digitally streamed on Hotstar and JioTV.

ATK beat Chennaiyin FC in the final to become the most successful ISL team. FC Goa, which finished top of the ISL league standings, became the first Indian Super League club to qualify for the AFC Champions League from the 2021 season.