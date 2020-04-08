Islamic Sect Chief To Join Probe After Isolation Period, Says Lawyer

Maulana Saad will join investigation after his quarantine period is over, his lawyer said.

New Delhi:

Islamic Sect Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi will join investigation after his quarantine period is over, his lawyer Tauseef Khan said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Delhi Police filed a case against seven people, including the cleric for holding a religious event, allegedly in violation of the lockdown orders and not maintaining social distance to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch wrote to Maulana Saad and others on Wednesday, seeking the details under Section 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

“Saad is currently under self quarantine and will join investigation once the period of 14 days gets over,” his advocate, Tauseef Khan, told PTI.

Aa per the complaint, the Delhi Police contacted the Markaz authorities on March 21 and reminded them of the government order that prohibited any political or religious gathering of more than 50 people.

However, no one paid any heed to the police’s direction, it said.

On March 24, the government ordered 21-day nationwide lockdown and restricted any social, political or religious gathering.

The same day a meeting was held at Hazarat Nizamuddin police station between SHO and officer bearers of Markaz.

It was found that despite repeated efforts, they did not inform the Health Department or any other government agency about the huge gathering inside the Markaz and deliberately disobeyed government orders.

The sub-divisional magistrate of Defence Colony inspected the premises several times and found that around 1,300 people, including foreign nationals, were residing there without maintaining social distance.

It was also found that there were no arrangements of hand sanitizers and face masks at the premises.