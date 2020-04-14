Island paradise awaits for your post-pandemic getaway

If this year’s global pandemic crisis stopped you ticking Hamilton Island off your dream destination bucket list, remember this won’t be forever.

Your bucket list might get longer and once the health crisis is over, Hamilton Island and its beautiful surrounds awaits.

In a few months you will want to forget sitting in Friday afternoon bumper-to-bumper traffic battling to get home when you could be on a flight to a tropical haven in two hours by plane.

Once a dream destination of mine, Hamilton Island has become my latest destination addiction.

The perfect place for a couple’s getaway, or a few nights away with kids, everything is onsite and at your doorstep.

Literally, the airport is walking distance to the Reef View Hotel where I stayed with my husband and baby.

Every room offers a picture perfect view – either over the Coral Sea, or the island’s tropical gardens. The Coral Sea View Room often has deals for four nights plus and includes buffet breakfast daily.

But mostly I love that the beach is just a few meters walk across the road.

Lugging beach toys and towels isn’t an effort at all and you won’t break a sweat.

Also included in the room booking is return Hamilton Island airport/marina shuttle bus transfers, the use of catamarans, windsurfers, kayaks, stand-up paddle boards and snorkelling equipment. The gym, spa and sauna is also included in the price.

When you travel overseas to a beachside resort, most of the time you have to fork out money to hire a beach chair by the sea. But not here!

On Hamilton Island, if you have some cash to splash (or need time out from bubby and hubby), I recommend a pamper session at Qualia.

Each of Qualia’s 60 light-filled pavilions faces the water. Qualia is strictly for those aged 16 and above, so you can be assured quality relaxation.

If the cheapest room at Qualia ($1300 per night) doesn’t quite fit your budget, there’s always the Beach Club, Yacht Club Villas, Palm Bungalows and holiday homes.

What I love most about Hamilton Island is that everything can be accessed on foot.

Restaurants, bars, and the local IGA are all within walking distance of the hotels on the Island. Pound the pavement and watch the sun set from the beautiful vantage point at One Tree Hill, while sipping on a margarita.

But if you prefer to hire a buggy, that option is also easily available to guests.

Whether you’re an adult or a child, you could never get bored here.

You can get up close and personal with resident koalas at Wild Life Hamilton, and even enjoy breakfast with them.

Have your photo taken with the cuddly creatures – definitely one for the ‘gram.

New to the Wild Life park is a spritely dingo, and there’s a crocodile, birds and a reptile enclosure.

If Whitehaven Beach is on your must-see list, I can highly recommend a day trip where you can snorkel, swim, or bushwalk.

My tribe did all three and loved every minute of it. It’s a short ferry ride from Hamilton Island, or you can catch a ride in a chopper and admire it from the air.

And let me tell you, when you hear people talk about the ‘white sandy beaches of Whitehaven beach’, they aren’t lying.

It’s truly breathtaking.

I was planning on booking a surprise trip to Hamilton Island to coincide with an upcoming ocean swim event however sadly this will be put on hold.

My husband competes in ocean swims, and this was on our to-do list.

As our nation comes together to battle this health crisis, my next trip to Hamilton Island remains on there until travel bans are lifted in Queensland.