Islands remain a sanctuary – but vigilance is paramount

The residents of truwana/Cape Barren Island are used to weathering storms. Regular rainfall, strong winds and dense fog are a part of life for the 103 people who call the island home. But there’s one storm in particular that they’re desperate to avoid – and one that, unlike the others, they can control. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Coronavirus has not reached the shores of the Furneaux Islands. No positive cases have been detected. Cape Barren Island Aboriginal Association general manager Denise Gardner wants to keep it that way. “One case in this place will probably manifest to the detriment of us all,” she said. “We’re an ageing population. There’s quite a few kids too, but for the main part we’re older. We just can’t afford to have that sort of stuff here.” The only visitors to the island have been a group of workers constructing a Telstra tower and associated upgrades to the power station. A GP also makes weekly visits and a psychologist is providing services by phone, but a podiatrist, a dentist and a hairdresser who make regular trips to the island have been cancelled. Anyone who returns from the Tasmanian mainland must isolate for 14 days, having first passed through checks on Flinders Island before reaching Cape Barren. It has taken some getting used to for the small island population, where community gatherings were common, and where locals would often travel back to Tasmania to visit family and friends. MORE ON TRUWANA/CAPE BARREN ISLAND: Ms Gardner said there was a strong sense of cooperation among the residents. “On the whole, the place is very, very quiet during the day. There’s no gathering. We still have to open our doors for the post office, shop and fuel, but for the most part everyone is really well-intentioned and playing by the rule book,” she said NAIDOC Week in July is the most anticipated event on the island, when big cook-ups and cultural activities take place, but it appeared almost certain that it would be cancelled for 2020. One of the few positives has been that the muttonbirding season proceeded, meaning residents will soon have ample supply of meat. Ms Gardner said for the first time, supplies to the island started to be restricted. Milk and toilet paper proved to be the most difficult to obtain, most likely due to hoarding on mainland Tasmania. “Our suppliers have been a bit limited, and they’ve had to pass that on to us,” she said. “We’re about to learn the art of ‘sorry, you can’t have six litres of milk, you can only have four’. Or ‘you can’t get a six-pack of toilet paper, only a four-pack’.” Any positive coronavirus tests in the Furneaux Islands would prompt immediate air evacuation to Tasmania and a swift public health response, but fortunately that has not occurred. The battle against coronavirus in the islands started over a month ago, when Premier Peter Gutwein first announced restrictions. It was at this time that Flinders Island mayor Annie Revie spotted an advert on Facebook that caused some concern. “It was saying come and spend your isolation time on Flinders Island, it’s beautiful and peaceful,” she said. If Tasmania has the island advantage, then Flinders Island’s advantage was even greater. They were determined to make the most of it. “We phoned the Premier’s office and he was just about to do his media release on that day. Within five minutes, he had it in his statement: ‘Don’t go to Flinders and King islands’,” Cr Revie said. She didn’t see the advert after that. But it reinforced the reality: the Furneaux Islands need to be protected. Related: King and Flinders island appear untouched by virus In the month after, strict quarantine measures have been able to keep the island’s residents safe. Flinders Island also has an ageing population, 17 per cent of its population is Aboriginal and it has high rates of chronic disease. The island has a small hospital staffed by two doctors, meaning it has no ability to handle a public health crisis. Cr Revie said there was still anxiety among the residents. “The anxiety happens because, being a small population where everybody knows everybody, you have instances where a plumber might be coming, then it’s cancelled, then it’s on again. That goes around like wildfire,” she said. “I get anxious emails from people when that kind of thing is happening.” The Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre has also grown increasingly anxious at the outbreak in Burnie, but believed it had put in place adequate measures to prevent coronavirus from spreading into the Aboriginal community. Mothers and babies groups have been cancelled, along with the pre-kinder group and a day club for older residents. Medical consultations are being conducted by video link or phone, where possible. Chief executive officer Heather Sculthorpe said they were closely following the advice of public health officials. “So far, everything has been going well and is under control,” she said. “Chronic disease is more prevalent in the Aboriginal community. We don’t want our people with chronic disease catching anything.”

