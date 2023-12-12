Isobutylene Prices: Trend, Pricing, News, Market Analysis | ChemAnalyst

For the Quarter Ending September 2023

North America:

In the North American region, Isobutylene prices experienced a notable surge, rising by 10% in Q3 of 2023 amid a balanced but moderate interplay of demand and supply dynamics. Initially, producers kept operational rates relatively low due to heightened feedstock prices and an increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve Bank, impacting market supply. Midway through the quarter, prices remained firm as supply rates from suppliers were affected. Challenges arose in shipping and freight routes due to declining water levels in the Mississippi and Ohio rivers, causing delays in shipping activities through the Panama Canal. The Federal Reserve Bank’s interest rate hike, aimed at curbing inflation, further impacted buyer demand, leading to a slowdown in the region’s economic growth. Toward the end of Q3, prices saw an increase again, attributed to stressed production rates resulting from limited availability of feedstock Butadiene supplies, a consequence of OPEC+ and Russia’s upstream Crude Oil production cuts. In conclusion, by the end of Q3 2023, Isobutylene prices in the USA reached USD 1178/MT.

Asia:

Similar to North America, Isobutylene prices remained robust in the Asian region throughout the third quarter of 2023. At the quarter’s onset, supply rates faced inadequacies despite steady demand from Butyl rubber manufacturers and downstream synthetic rubber industries. Mid-quarter, prices stayed firm due to moderate demand-supply dynamics and the impact of storms and typhoons like Doksuri and Saola, accompanied by heavy rainfall. Concurrently, fluctuating upstream Ethylene cash margins in Northeast Asian countries, influenced by economic slowdowns and geopolitical differences, played a role. Toward the quarter’s end, prices rose again due to moderate production rates and stressed availability of feedstock supplies. Crude Oil production cuts by OPEC+ and Russia limited Ethylene availability, leading to restricted supply rates from Japan and South Korea amid increased procurement activities before the Autumnal Equinox Holiday and Chuseok Holidays. At the close of Q3 2023, Isobutylene prices in China stood at USD 1331/MT.

Europe:

In Europe, the Isobutylene price trend exhibited bullish movement during Q3 of 2023, with prices increasing by almost 9% over the quarter. The Eurozone manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index gradually dropped, signaling contractions in manufacturing sector activities during summer holidays and decreased procurement activities from downstream buyers. Simultaneously, production rates remained low throughout Q3 amid high input prices. Moderate demand from Polyisobutylene industries was observed during the mid-quarter, coinciding with a decline in retail sector sales. High cost support for upstream Ethylene, driven by escalating Brent Crude Oil prices and stressed Crude Oil stocks due to global refinery production cuts, contributed to a price increase toward the quarter’s end. Stable inquiries were noted from Butyl Rubber manufacturers, aligning with an increase in the electric car sales index in September. At the conclusion of the quarter, Isobutylene prices in Germany reached USD 1215/MT.

