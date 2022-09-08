Isos Technology Becomes an Official Atlassian Specialized Partner in ITSM

Isos Technology, a leading Atlassian Platinum and Enterprise Solution Partner, announced it has become an official Atlassian Specialized Partner in ITSM.

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Isos Technology, a leading Atlassian Platinum and Enterprise Solution Partner, announced it has become an official Atlassian Specialized Partner in ITSM. The ITSM specialization is a validation of Isos Technology’s deep knowledge, extensive experience, and delivery of consistent, high-quality services to optimize customer satisfaction and outcomes.

The Atlassian ITSM Specialization program launched on April 5th, 2022, and Isos has since completed all of the requirements necessary to become a specialized partner.

“Atlassian would like to recognize Isos Technology for their specialized delivery practice, as they have proven success implementing service management principles based on ITIL methodology for improved satisfaction and cost-efficiencies,” said Ko Mistry, Atlassian’s Head of Global Channel.

“We are thrilled to add this specialization to our IT Service Management achievements,” said Thad West, CEO of Isos Technology. “We’ve been recognized as an Atlassian Partner of the Year in ITSM two times previously, and this further underscores the value of the ITSM services our experts provide. Our goal is to help IT and business teams across the enterprise streamline work, increase efficiency and collaboration, and provide better customer experiences using the Atlassian tools.”

Isos Technology has now achieved every specialization offered by Atlassian at this time: Agile at Scale, Cloud, and ITSM.

About Isos Technology

Isos Technology accelerates the innovation curve for companies that are changing the world. As a premier Atlassian Platinum and Enterprise Solution Partner with Cloud, ITSM, and Agile at Scale specializations, we make organizations’ Atlassian tools work more efficiently and effectively, with the least amount of disruption, so that they can focus on their business priorities. Since 2005, our Atlassian-certified team has tackled some of the toughest problems companies face across ITSM, Agile, DevOps, and Cloud, and helped hundreds of organizations in both the private and public sectors get the most value out of their technology investment. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, and with offices across the U.S., Isos Technology has been recognized as an Atlassian Partner of the Year in both the ITSM and Enterprise categories, an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company, and a CIOReview Most Promising Agile Consulting Company. For more information, visit isostech.com.

Media Contact

Lexi Hocker, Isos Technology, 1 9494181112, [email protected]

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Isos Technology