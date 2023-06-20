ISPON: Why Indigenous Software Developers Should Invest in AI Research, according to Dr Woherem – TechEconomy







By: OLIVIA NNOROM

Artificial Intelligence utilization holds the potential to foster Africa’s growth and progress as well as lead to unfavorable outcomes.

Therefore, it is imperative for Africa to embrace its adoption, construct AI systems that operate with ethical principles, and make establishment of AI research centers a priority.

In fact, the Institute of Software Practitioners of Nigeria (ISPON) is leading this charge to awaken Nigerian developers on the necessary steps to take, to be recognized in the fast-growing AI adoption.

Dr. Evans Woherem, Founder of Digital Africa

Speaking at ISPON Conference and Extraordinary General Meeting (AGM) held on Friday, June 16, 2023 in Lagos, Dr. Evans Woherem, Founder of Digital Africa, and a member of the Institute (ISPON), reiterated the need for AI research, innovation and investments.

Bimbo Abioye, President of ISPON

He said these are part of national strategies members of the Institute should leverage to harness the potential of AI while addressing the associated risks and challenges in the country.

In his lecture titled, “National Software Challenges, Opportunities and Risks”, Woherem urged the Nigerian Software practitioners to be proactive and do more in the area of research as opposed to depending entirely on the western community.

He stressed that the government, individuals and organizations should also be part of technology growth by facilitating funding in the area of research initiatives, upskilling, reskilling and talent development, especially with regards to AI.

“The technology that would inform how we live in this 21st century and beyond are already being fabricated in the laboratories of the west, Japan, China and in places like Iceland”

“But here in Africa we don’t do much research in terms of developing new Technologies, we are almost like a follower Continent, ” Woherem said.

He also said that in addition to funding research initiatives, the industry should encourage interdisciplinary collaborations through cross-pollination of ideas and knowledge.

Woherem said that other national strategies such as Ethical and responsible AI framework, Domestication of Ai systems to African Environment and impact study institutes, would improve AI useability in the country.

Furthermore, he said that establishing an ethical and responsible AI framework would help to increase transparency and fairness, mitigate Bias, and facilitate privacy and data protection.

Woherem who spoke on the suitability of the AI materials consumed in the country said that information technology comes with the culture, and mindset of those that developed them.

He stressed that it is therefore possible for some of these technologies to change the culture of foreigners consuming them.

We have to find a way to inspect foreign developed systems, so that we can customize, recalibrate and re-parameterize the system to speak to AI in our Nigerian community,” Woherem said.

He added that the discussed strategies will help to solve the problem of ethical considerations, algorithmic bias and fairness and limited human oversight.

However, he noted that AI regulatory and control departments and agencies are necessary to craft comprehensive regulatory frameworks that address the ethical, legal, and societal aspects of AI and implement mechanisms to ensure compliance with its regulations.







