Israel used world’s first AI-guided combat drone swarm in Gaza attacks

Israel Defense Forces drones operate in a swarm

During operations in Gaza in mid-May, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) used a swarm of small drones to locate, identify and attack Hamas militants. This is thought to be the first time a drone swarm has been used in combat.

Drones are usually controlled individually by remote operators, but a swarm is a single networked entity that flies itself using artificial intelligence. It can cover a wide area and keep operating even if it loses many units, and only requires a single …