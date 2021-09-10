Latest News
Israel used world’s first AI-guided combat drone swarm in Gaza attacks
September 10, 2021

Israel used world’s first AI-guided combat drone swarm in Gaza attacks

By David Hambling

Israel Defense Forces drones operate in a swarm

IDF

During operations in Gaza in mid-May, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) used a swarm of small drones to locate, identify and attack Hamas militants. This is thought to be the first time a drone swarm has been used in combat.

Drones are usually controlled individually by remote operators, but a swarm is a single networked entity that flies itself using artificial intelligence. It can cover a wide area and keep operating even if it loses many units, and only requires a single …

