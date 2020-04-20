‘It Doesn’t Bother Me’ — Rhea Chakraborty On Rumours Of Dating Sushant Singh Rajput

Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput (Source: Instagram | @rhea_chakraborty)

Actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty have been the talk of the town for their alleged relationship for quite some time now. The rumoured couple is often seen together, but they haven’t confirmed their relationship. Recently, in a conversation with PTI, Rhea opened up about rumours of her dating the Kai Po Che! actor. The actress said that she believes that being talked about their personal lives is an extension of working in the showbiz.

Further talking to PTI she said:

Sushant is a dear friend. It (spotlight) doesn’t bother me. We are people who are in the limelight. If we want people to watch our films, they will also want to talk about our personal lives. It’s the most common psychology to discuss other people. So I don’t get bothered by it.

Rhea, who kicked off her career as a VJ on MTV, made her debut on the silver screen with Mere Dad Ki Maruti in 2013 opposite Saqib Saleem and she went on to star in films like Sonali Cable, Jalebi. The actress has also been roped in for the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Chehre.

Rhea Chakraborty further added:

My journey has been beautiful, more than what I could ask for. Of course there have been ups and downs but I’ve been fortunate and grateful for this journey. It has taught me a lot, I’ve grown, become a better actor and a human being. When I was in MTV, I wasn’t really looking out to do films. I never even knew I would end up becoming an actor. It was coincidental for me. Once I did it, I realised it’s what I really want to do. Like every other actor, I would want to prove my merit.

Recently, the actress was seen in Sonam Nair‘s short comedy film Boom Boom which premiered on Zee5. The film also starred Fukrey actor Manjot Singh.