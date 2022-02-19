IT Innovation Centre Named after President Buhari Commissioned in Katsina

Pursuant to its digital skills empowerment drive, the Federal Government of Nigeria, on Tuesday 15th February 2022 commissioned Muhammadu Buhari IT Innovation Centre in Katsina State, Northwest Nigeria.

Commissioning the fully completed project on behalf of the President, Prof Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, noted that the IT Innovation Centre was established to empower the youths with the requisite digital skills, drive innovation and challenge creativity as part of the economic digitalisation agenda of the Federal Government.

“There is a paradigm shift globally with emphasis on proven skills over certificates, there is also the need to diversify away from natural resources like oil and gas and Nigeria is no exception in the quest for digital capacities in the fourth industrial revolution.

“It is because of this we feel the necessity to establish innovation centres in at least every geopolitical zone in the country, identify existing talent, support and provide the enabling environment and mentorship so that in the next few decades, Nigeria can boast of its own Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos,’ he said.

Speaking further, Pantami noted that the leading economies in the world today are innovation – driven and with the commitment of the present administration to digitalise the Nigerian economy, the inherent potential Nigeria is abundantly blessed with, it is achievable.

Present at the IT Innovation Centre commissioning were the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari; members of the State’s Executive Council; Mallam Kashif Inuwa Abdullahi, the Director General of NITDA; Prof Adeolu Akande, Chairman Nigeria Communications Commission Governing Board, and a host of top public and private sector officials.

According to Uwa Suleiman (Mrs), Spokesperson to the Minister, earlier, he visited the Katsina State Talent Hunt Award Ceremony where prizes were awarded to deserving young innovators in various fields ranging from ICT to creativity in arts and entertainment.

Related