IT Professional Services Market to grow by USD 461.56 billion between 2022 – 2027|The increase in digital transformation drives market growth – Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The IT Professional Services Market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 9.09% during the forecast period. The IT professional services market is driven by the widespread adoption of digital transformation. This involves integrating technology into various aspects of business, adapting to new customer expectations, and utilizing the cloud for data management. IT professional services play a significant role in facilitating this transformation, helping companies to optimize operations and leverage data-driven insights for competitive advantage.

Challenges to be faced by the IT Professional Services Market

A significant challenge of the IT Professional Services market is the shortage of skilled IT professionals. It is particularly acute in areas such as cybersecurity, data analytics, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and software development. The rapidly evolving nature of technology necessitates continuous learning and upskilling for professionals to remain relevant. Furthermore, educational institutions often struggle to keep their curricula aligned with the latest industry trends, resulting in a gap between graduates’ skills and employers’ needs. Additionally, many companies require IT professionals with industry-specific experience, further increasing the skills gap. This shortage of skilled IT professionals set a significant obstacle to the market’s growth between the forecast period.

Segmentation of IT Professional Services Market

The IT professional services market is segmented by type (Project-oriented services, Information technology outsourcing, IT supporting and training services, and Enterprise cloud computing services), end-user (Large enterprises, Small, and medium enterprises), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The project-oriented services segment is expected to contribute to the market share during the forecast period. Within the global IT professional services market, project-oriented services refer to the provision of IT services on a project-by-project basis, usually with well-defined objectives, timelines, and deliverables. These services are tailored to address unique business requirements and are sought after by organizations when they need specialized expertise, resources, and technical skills for specific IT projects.

Get more information on the market segmentation

Key Companies in the IT Professional Services Market

Accenture Plc

Amazon.com Inc.

Atos SE

Capgemini Service SAS

CGI Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

Buy the full report for complete insight of IT Professional Services Market

IT Professional Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.09% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 461.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Accenture Plc, Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Wipro Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Sizes Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by Type Market Segmentation by End-User Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, & Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

