Italian Nonna’s virus advice causes sensation

When it comes to advice on how to cope with daily life during a public health emergency, take it from Nonna Rosetta.

With tongue in cheek, this Italian grandma claims she lived through the Plague of Milan, leaving her with a lot of wisdom when facing the coronavirus.

The fully fledged Instagram influencer, 87, shared her tips with her 77,000 followers and they could not get enough.

While Nonna Rosetta may be a character in Italian video comedy troupe Casa Surace, her advice is not only funny, but sound.

RELATED: Follow the latest coronavirus updates

RELATED: What is social distancing?

RELATED: The only valid excuses for going outside

media_camera Nonna Rosetta has become a viral sensation. Picture: Casa Surace.

Nonna Rosetta’s pearls of wisdom (the pandemic edition) include:

Wash your hands: “Is this news?” Nonna Rosetta asks cheekily.

She insists that handwashing is a practice you should always observe (not just during a pandemic). And to be honest, she’s on the money.

Sneeze into your elbow: This one is also a no-brainer. As Nonna Rosetta puts it, “It’s not coronavirus, it’s being polite.” The 87-year-old grandmother even throws a cheeky demo in there for those who’ve been doing it wrong. Don’t blink or you’ll miss that sneaky dab.

No physical contact: “No hugs and kisses,” Nonna Rosetta says firmly, suggesting everyone wink at each other instead.

Don’t discriminate: Taking a brief reprieve from the video’s funny vibe, Nonna Rosetta has a poignant reminder to be considerate of others. “We know what’s it’s like to be discriminated against,” she says.

“Remember: coronavirus goes away. But discrimination stays,” she warns.

media_camera She’s not a regular Nonna, she’s a cool Nonna. Picture: Casa Surace

Nonna Rosetta’s big break came through her grandson, Beppe. After working as a set designer for Italian web video production company Casa Surace, it was Beppe’s idea to include his nonna in the videos.

For Rosetta, it was a lifelong dream come true.

“I’ve always wanted to be an actress, but I never had the chance. You know, the family, the responsibilities, they got all my time,” she told Euronews.

The 87-year-old lives near Salerno in southern Italy and has seen her nation devastated by the pandemic, which swept through Italy with horrifying force in March.

The nation has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 172,000 cases of the disease confirmed across the country and more than 22,000 deaths – the world’s highest death toll.

After several weeks of lockdown, infections have slowly begun to stabilise and the government is mulling how and when to restore some normality.

Originally published as Italian Nonna’s virus advice causes sensation