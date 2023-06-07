INCHEON, South Korea, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On June 5, 2023, the opening ceremony of the Overseas Korean Affairs Office was held in Incheon, South Korea.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol attended the ceremony and wished for the development of the Overseas Korean Affairs Office.

Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok said, “We welcome the relocation of the Overseas Korean Administration to Songdo, Incheon, which was a pledge of President Yoon, and we will do our best to build a global Korean community by closely connecting the overseas Korean community and establishing a foundation for mutual development.”

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itimes-incheon-mayor-yoo-jeong-bok-overseas-korean-network-hub-will-help-incheon-grow-as-a-global-city-301844624.html

SOURCE iTIMES(incheonilbo)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

