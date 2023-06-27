ITN to explore how AI can be a force for good at the AI & Big Data Expo this November – AI News

Launching at the AI & Big Data Expo in London on 30th November 2023, the leading event for Enterprise AI, Machine Learning, Security, Ethical AI, Deep Learning, Data Ecosystems, and NLP

Although the seeds of Artificial Intelligence were sown some thirty years ago, only in recent years has it emerged as a powerful tool with the potential to revolutionise our lives. When used ethically and responsibly, AI can be a force for good, addressing societal challenges, improving efficiency, and enhancing human well-being.

From healthcare advancements and environmental sustainability to enhanced defence and security and the importance of ethical and responsible AI development, ITN Business will explore AI’s transformative capabilities that are creating a positive impact in news-style programme ‘AI & Big Data: A Force for Good’.

‘AI & Big Data: A Force for Good’ will be anchored by news presenter and reporter Duncan Golestani from the ITN London studio and will feature contributions from thought leaders including the Alan Turing Institute.

Nina Harrison-Bell, Head of ITN Business said: “Every day new technologies and developments in AI and Big Data seem to be entering our news feeds. We wanted to explore the AI landscape with industry experts, to understand whether AI is going to threaten life as we know it, or enhance it, equipping us with the tools needed to work and live more efficiently and effectively.”

‘AI & Big Data: A Force for Good’ will feature organisations showing best practice in the development and use of AI, showing how it can be utilised to not only make everyday tasks simpler but also where there is an opportunity for bigger wide-scale change and opportunities to make the world a better, safer place. The programme will also cover key themes including:

Ethical and responsible development

Buidling an augmented workforce

Embracing AI to drive digital transformation

Health and wellbeing

Converging technologies – we work better together

Launching 30th November at the AI & Big Data Expo, ‘AI & Big Data: A Force for Good’ will combine expert interviews, news items and reporter-led sponsored editorial profiles. Following the launch the programme will be hosted on the ITN Business content hub and will be supported by a digital campaign led by ITN Business with further promotion on economist.com.

There are commercial opportunities for leading organisations to be featured in the programme and spearhead their own news item. We’re looking for organisations are who are leading the AI revolution to take part and share their story. If this seems relevant to your work, then please contact ITN Business’ Programme Directors Isabella Sharp at Isabella.Sharp@itn.co.uk or Rams Bdesha at Rams.Bdesha@itn.co.uk