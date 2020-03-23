It’s a Boy! Maren Morris and Husband Ryan Hurd Welcome Son Hayes Andrew: ‘Love of Our Lives’

Baby Hurd is here!

Maren Morris and husband Ryan Hurd welcomed their newborn son Hayes Andrew Hurd into the world on Monday, March 23, the new mom announced the same day on Instagram.

“Love of our lives,” Morris captioned a gallery of photos on Instagram, including the country star holding her sleeping son while in a Nashville hospital bed and a shot of a smiling Hurd holding baby Hayes.

Hurd shared his own photos on Instagram, captioning the two-set gallery with their son’s name and date of birth alongside a prayer hands emoji.

The newborn’s middle name honors Hurd’s late brother, who died in a car accident at age 16.

Maren Morris/Instagram Maren Morris and son Hayes Andrew

Maren Morris/Instagram Ryan Hurd and son Hayes Andrew

Maren Morris/Instagram Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd’s son Hayes Andrew