‘It’s all cool between Sidharth and I,’ Rashami Desai clarifies that Bigg Boss 13 has mended her relations with Sidharth Shukla | Bollywood Life

Bigg Boss 13 is still being talked-about immensely. One of the highlights of the season was the bittersweet equation between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. They started off on a decent note but things took a turn for the worse later on. Everything aggravated after Arhaan Khan made a re-entry as a wild card. After a task went awry, the whole Aisi Ladki controversy took place. This was after Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai gave viewers the most amazing chemistry as they recreated Dil Se Dil Tak’s Aye Udi Udi. Slowly, their equation got better, especially in the connections week. After the whole courtroom sequence involving Rajat Sharma, the two seemed to have come to a closure about their past fights. Also Read – Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai’s ex, Arhaan Khan, happy with the show’s re-run, says, ‘I gave my 100% to the relationship and was quite loyal’

Rashami Desai told SpotboyE in an interview, “Yes, it’s all cool between Sidharth and I. No tension.” She further said that things were cordial and she also called up Sidharth to wish him on the success of Bhula Dunga. She further said she would not avoid Sidharth if she met him socially. She said, “Yes, why not? We are cool with each other now. In fact, I wished him and Shehnaaz both after seeing their song Bhula Dunga.” Sidharth Shukla has also said that he was someone who did not like to hold grudges and would like to move forward in a cordial manner. Also Read – Tinaa Datta spots Uttaran costar Rashami Desai near a chaat corner amidst lockdown, but there’s a catch!

He also said that one of his best memories was of the finale act with Rashami Desai where they grooved on Ang La De Re. He told ETimes, “I really liked the picture and I don’t really know why. It is from the finale act, where through our performance we were trying to say that how professionally we get along so well, but the moment the camera switches off, we become enemies. It was fun shooting together. Moreover, while shooting we let our guards down.” Also Read – After Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh opens up about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s chemistry

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.