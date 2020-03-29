It’s awkward! These quirky pictures of Rashami Desai and Shilpa Shetty will fill your lazy Sunday with dollops of laughter | Bollywood Life

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we are all under lockdown, and just like the common public, celebs are also staying indoors, and as a result, we are not seeing them making appearances or getting caught by the shutterbugs. But, for your eyes only, we have managed to dig deep and find some photographic gems, which will ensure that your lazy Sunday is filled with dollops of laughter. This time, we have the gorgeous Shilpa Shetty along with Saif Ali Khan, Chunky Panday, Rakulpreet and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai making the list. So, let’s check them out… Also Read – Jawaani Jaaneman public review: Fans love Saif Ali Khan and Alaya F starrer for its performances, and humour

Rashami Desai

Bigg Boss 13 contestant and popular TV actress Rashami Desai was clicked a few days back, buying vegetables on the street. While she posed in front of the paps with swag and style, in the above pic, we see the Uttaran actress making a weird face as if she was shocked after knowing the price of a particular vegetable. Funny, isn't it?

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty was clicked while cheering for the success of the janta curfew, and among the pictures, we got an image where her quirky expression cracked up instantly.

Chunky Panday

Just like Shilpa Shetty, Chunky Panday was snapped cheering for the Janta Curfew at his residence and in the above pic, the Housefull 4 actor got clicked in a position where it looks like he is asking the paps, “What are you doing?”.

Rakul Preet

The De De Pyaar De actress was also snapped clapping for the success of the janta curfew and once again, it was an opportune moment captured by the photographer, who clicked her funny facial expression.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan aka the Chhote Nawab of Bollywood was clicked a few days before the lockdown, walking with his little munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan. Like other times in the past, Saif doesn’t look interested to pose for the paps, but his awkward moment got captured by the lens.

