It’s Awkward! THESE throwback pictures of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone will leave you in splits | Bollywood Life

Amidst lockdown, Bollywood celebs are sharing their activities and throwback pictures on social media, bringing a smile to our face while we cope with being quarantined under the threat of the coronavirus pandemic. Well we have filtered some of the best throwback awkward images to make you laugh because a bit of humour even in testing times never hurt anyone. This week, biggies like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have graced our 'awkward pictures' category.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

The above picture of the couple was clicked a few months ago at the airport. While Alia was seen making a typical emoji face with her hands, Ranbir Kapoor seemed like he is prepping for AndhaDhun 2 as he was blank-faced with black shades shielding his eyes.

Deepika Padukone

The above picture of Deepika Padukone was clicked at Siddhivinayak during the promotions of Chhapaak, and it looks that DP is signaling to someone with her hand and saying, ‘Ruko Zara 2 minute’.

Varun Dhawan and Prabhudheva

The Muqabla stars Varun and Prabhudheva were on a promotional tour for Street Dancer 3D and while performing the hook step of the chartbuster song, we saw these quirky expressions from both actors.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh was captured at an event in his Jayeshbhai Jordaar look. If you look at his avatar, RS’ weird gesture will remind you of the old comedians of Bollywood.

Janhvi Kapoor

When, the Dhadak actress was being snapped by the shutterbugs, Janhvi’s posture had gone hilariously wrong in this pic, resulting in a funny picture that will instantly crack you up.

