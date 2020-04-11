It’s Expensive! Can you even guess how much Kareena Kapoor Khan spent on her wedding lehenga? | Bollywood Life

The ultimate fashionista of Bollywood has made it to our ‘it’s expensive’ feature again. This actress is known to splurge a lot when it comes to shopping, and she has no qualms doing it. By now, you must have guessed that we are talking about none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actress, who is called as the diva of Bollywood, has a wide collection of expensive bags as well as clothes. Bebo loves to shop and flaunt her expensive clothing on various occasions. And one can definitely imagine that the actress must have spent a BOMB for the most special day of her life — her wedding day. So, recently a throwback wedding picture of Kareena went viral on the internet. Since it was trending for so many days, we decided to find the cost of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s beautiful lehenga, which was designed by Manish Malhotra. Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today – Kareena Kapoor Khan wasn’t insecure about Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar donates Rs 3 crore to BMC

And you won't believe that Kareena Kapoor Khan actually spent Rs. 50 lakh for her wedding lehenga. The number itself left us in a state of shock. However, it is quite clear that the actress doesn't mind spending a lot, just to look beautiful on occasions.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s wedding lehenga here:

Coronavirus pandemic: Kareena Kapoor shares a throwback picture of beach vacation with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, says 'Take me back'

While Saif and Kareena’s love story seems to be a fairytale one, the actress was initially not keen to marry the Nawab Of Pataudi. It was Saif Ali Khan, who made the first move and asked her to marry on the sets of Tashan in Greece. “He did tell me, ‘I think we should get married’. He told me that in Greece and he told me that in Ladakh as well. And at that time I was like ‘I don’t know because I don’t know you’. So it was not really a ‘no’ but it was more like an ‘I want to know you better’,” the actress had earlier said in an interview.

Cut to now, Saif and Kareena are happily married and they are blessed with a lovely 3-year-old son, Taimur Ali Khan.

