It’s Expensive! Rani Mukerji’s Dolce & Gabanna bag costs a BOMB | Bollywood Life

Say hi to Rani Mukerji! The actress has made it to our ‘it’s expensive’ feature for the first time and it is mainly because of her oh-so-expensive feature. Before the lockdown, the actress attended a wedding, in which she looked breathtakingly beautiful in a floral Sabyasachi saree. The Bunty Aur Babli actress matched her Sabyasachi saree with a tiny bag by Dolce & Gabanna from the label’s 2020 Spring collection. While her bag is extremely tiny, it costs a bomb. When we browsed through the internet to find out the cost of Rani’s Dolce & Gabanna bag, we got to know that the actress’ bag comes with a heavy price tag. So coming directly to the point, Rani Mukerji’s bag costs Rs. 50,000. Also Read – Siddhant Chaturvedi on his nepotism remark on Ananya Panday: It was not meant to be taken like that

Here’s how Rani Mukerji carried her Dolce and Gabanna bag:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mardaani 2, which worked well at the box office. Next up, she will be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The actress reunites with her Hum Tum co-star, Saif, after a really long time.

Talking about her reunion with Saif, Rani had earlier said in a statement, “I am excited to be working with Saif again and I’m looking forward to working with him in Bunty Aur Babli 2. The original Bunty Aur Babli got tremendous love and appreciation from audiences and it is their love that has made YRF decide to make the sequel. Abhishek and I were both approached by YRF to reprise our roles as the originals in Bunty Aur Babli 2 but, unfortunately, things didn’t work out with him and we will miss him dearly. As a team, we are so happy to welcome Saif. I have lovely memories of working with him and I’m really looking forward to creating something new and exciting with him in Bunty Aur Babli 2.”

