It’s High Time You Answered the Call of a Damn Good Puzzle
Weekends used to fly by alarmingly fast, as if propelled on the wings of a Top Gun fighter jet. Whoosh, and then in the time it took to catch the sonic boom, it would be Sunday night. Not so much anymore. Nowadays, weekends crawl. You watch eight thousand hours of prestige television and two trashy 2000s movies, drink five cocktails, and eat six lunches, and when you look up, it’s only 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Your brain aches for something more engaging. That something is a puzzle. Yeah, it’s a quarantine cliché at this point to get into puzzling, but for good reason: It takes up a remarkable amount of brain space, and it makes the hours speed by like they once did.
Making the puzzle argument even stronger is the array of very cool designs available to us all. Once you complete one, it’ll stay on your table for a while, too beautiful to take apart, so it only makes sense to think about it like a temporary piece of home decor. Here are 15 puzzles for adults that we think are particularly worthwhile investments—each challenging enough so as not to bore, but nowhere near tedious. Remember to stretch your neck before, during, and after puzzling.
500 Pieces
‘Mister Rogers Neighborhood’ Puzzle
For anyone feeling especially neighborly these days. While you’re at it, spend an hour with Esquire‘s iconic profile of the man.
1,000 Pieces
Travel Atlas Puzzle
amazon.com
$15.99
Traveling is off the table. This retro travel puzzle, which’ll take you from Quebec to Paris to Florida, is on the table. See what we did there?
1,000 Pieces
Thomas Hart Benton’s ‘Trail Riders’ Puzzle
nga.gov
$19.95
We’d hazard a guess that you’d rather be wandering the rural landscapes American artist Thomas Hart Benton painted than spending yet another week migrating from bed to couch and back again.
1,000 Pieces
Hokusai Great Wave Puzzle
metmuseum.org
$19.95
Another puzzle borrowed from the art world, and one that’s just as escapist in spirit.
500 Pieces
Guggenheim by Frank Lloyd Wright Two-Sided Puzzle
amazon.com
$19.99
The Guggenheim is beautiful in its own right. But flip this puzzle over and you’ll get Wright’s painstakingly detailed blueprints for the museum. Two challenges in one box.
1,000 Pieces
The World of Frida Kahlo Puzzle
uncommongoods.com
$20.00
Her world is one we’ve become all the more fascinated by in recent years. This puzzle gives it artistic life in another kind of format.
1,000 Pieces
‘The Simpsons’ Cast Puzzle
urbanoutfitters.com
$22.00
It’s like a Where’s Waldo of characters, presided over by the skeletal angel of doom (or consumerism) Lisa found that one time. How fitting.
1,000 Pieces
Zero Gravity Puzzle
nationalarchivesstore.org
$24.95
The twist with this puzzle is that the pieces come in all kinds of non-standard shapes, further complicating the array of similarly colored spheres. It’s a satisfying one to complete.
bespokepost.com
$28.00
Your brain will be occupied pondering both the beauty of each puzzle piece and the infinite expanse of outer space.
1,000 Pieces
Sherlock Holmes Panoramic Puzzle
amazon.com
$33.00
The scene sprawls lengthwise with this puzzle, which features iconic moments from the detective’s many adventures.
70+ Pieces Each
Little Food-Shaped Puzzle Set
huckberry.com
$42.98
In lieu of eating a New York slice, a Chicago dog, or a bowl of ramen, these photo puzzles are a cool alternative. They come piecemeal, too.
500 Pieces
‘The New York Times’ Front Page Puzzle
hammacher.com
$54.95
You choose the date. A birthday, perhaps, as long as that birthday didn’t coincide with some great tragedy. This one comes as a 1,000-piece puzzle, too.
1,000 Pieces
The Eighties Puzzle
amazon.com
$55.00
Die Hard‘s Bruce Willis. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Ayatollah Khomeini. This puzzle goes hard with a vibe, and the vibe is a good one.
425 Pieces
‘The Vasa In Stockholm Harbor’ Wooden Puzzle
nautiluspuzzles.com
$89.95
The wooden pieces in this one reflect its seafaring theme; hidden among them are the carved shapes of cannons, shipmates, star fish, and more.
5,000 Pieces
Bizarre Town Puzzle
amazon.com
$129.99
Punishingly twisty in design and five feet in length, this puzzle whispers to you, get wrecked.
