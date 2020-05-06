It’s High Time You Answered the Call of a Damn Good Puzzle

Weekends used to fly by alarmingly fast, as if propelled on the wings of a Top Gun fighter jet. Whoosh, and then in the time it took to catch the sonic boom, it would be Sunday night. Not so much anymore. Nowadays, weekends crawl. You watch eight thousand hours of prestige television and two trashy 2000s movies, drink five cocktails, and eat six lunches, and when you look up, it’s only 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Your brain aches for something more engaging. That something is a puzzle. Yeah, it’s a quarantine cliché at this point to get into puzzling, but for good reason: It takes up a remarkable amount of brain space, and it makes the hours speed by like they once did.

Making the puzzle argument even stronger is the array of very cool designs available to us all. Once you complete one, it’ll stay on your table for a while, too beautiful to take apart, so it only makes sense to think about it like a temporary piece of home decor. Here are 15 puzzles for adults that we think are particularly worthwhile investments—each challenging enough so as not to bore, but nowhere near tedious. Remember to stretch your neck before, during, and after puzzling.