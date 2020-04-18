‘It’s like I have a mini theater in my apartment:’ This massive Vizio 65-inch 4K TV is on sale for just $500

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

A giant 4K screen is the best way to “get outside” nowadays. (Photo: Vizio) More

Unless you’re lucky enough to have a fireplace, the TV is the hearth of the home. It’s the spot we gather around, sharing enthusiasm for a new find; the source of laughter and manageable heartache; and a dependable much-needed escape. Distraction is maybe the best form of self-care right now (and family-care, for that matter), which makes it the perfect time to step up to a better viewing experience.

Someone at B&H Photo Video is on it and has made it almost impossible not to upgrade. The retailer is offering a sale on this stunning, massive Vizio D-Series 65-inch 4K Smart LED TV (D65-E0) that’s so good, it might bring a tear to your eye. This beauty is currently available for $300 off the regular price—down to just $500, plus they’re throwing in a free Vizio high-speed HDMI cable (a $30 value). Shipping charges may apply. Movin’ on up to this 4K won’t solve all your problems, but it sure will make it easier to stay inside, shelter in place, and enjoy the view.

Picture quality

This 4K TV features a massive 65-inch LED display with a brilliant Ultra HD resolution that’s four times crisper and clearer than Full HD.

“I always wanted a wall-mounted TV that showed museum-quality artwork while I’m not watching TV. This is it,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “This makes this Vizio display beautiful all the time, not just while I’m playing a movie.”

Upgrade spirits and picture quality with this fabulous sale from Vizio. A lift for the whole family. (Photo: Vizio) More

Stream it

This Vizio TV is not only pretty to look at, but it has a number of features that make it wildly versatile. For example, this TV model comes with video streaming with Vizio’s VIA app store so you can watch Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Now and other streaming channels out-of-the-box. You can also stream your own videos and photos from your smartphone, thanks to Google Chromecast. It’s like having your own digital projector in your pocket.

While the TV isn’t compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant, it does come with dual DTS StudioSound speakers, so it doesn’t need to be hooked up to an external soundbar to create virtual surround sound audio quality. “This TV is beautiful! The picture is amazing and the sound just fills my room,” added a five-star reviewer.

Bottom line

For $500, this Vizio D-Series 65-inch UHD smart LED TV offers better picture quality than a Full HD TV, and with its DTS 10-watt speakers, it sounds as good as it looks. In addition, built-in streaming and video-casting features give you multiple options to watch more movies and shows, while your own videos and photos can be displayed on a big screen.

“Wow! What a beautiful picture it has,” exclaimed a satisfied shopper. “It’s like I have a mini theater in my apartment. I absolutely love my TV.”

