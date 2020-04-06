It’s Now Amazon’s Turn in the Spotlight

The Times tech reporters Karen Weise and Kate Conger detailed the resulting dilemma: The company says it is doing everything it can to protect those workers by separating workstations, sanitizing warehouses, giving people more time off and increasing pay to counter the higher risks.

And yet some of those workers say the company isn’t doing enough, hasn’t made good on its promises or isn’t upfront with them about safety risks.

Other kinds of workers — doctors and home health aides, cleaners, grocery workers, postal employees — also have said their employers weren’t doing enough to protect them as they interact with others in a pandemic.

Maybe Amazon is doing a better job than others. Maybe not. The reality is there is rightfully significant attention on Amazon because it’s a powerful company reshaping how the world shops and how industries operate.

There are more than 50 Amazon facilities, out of the more than 500 it operates in the United States, in which at least one worker has tested positive for the coronavirus.