It’s official! Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actress Puja Banerjee is now married to Kunal Verma — view pic | Bollywood Life

After dating each other for 11 years, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev actress Puja Banerjee and her boyfriend Kunal Verma have finally taken the big step. The couple was supposed to tie the knot in a grand ceremony yesterday, but due to the coronavirus lockdown, they had to call it off. However, Puja and Kunal are officially married after a registered wedding. In a long Instagram post, Puja shared the good news with her fans by writing: “Today was supposed to be our wedding but the situation is such that we have cancelled all our ceremonies although we had registered our marriage before a month so we are officially married and together forever now. With the blessing of our parents and grandparents, we start our new life need all of your best wishes. Our family is happy and so are we.” Also Read – Trending Entertainment News Today: Baaghi 3 opening weekend, Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma to tie the knot

The actress further mentioned that they will be donating the money, which they were to spend on their wedding, to the needy. She also stated that this is not the right time to celebrate, however, they will do so once the world becomes a happy place again.

Meanwhile, in her first interview after marriage, Puja Banerjee said that looking at the condition that we’re in, she doesn’t intend to have a party for at least the next six months. On being asked if her family is with her right now, the actress told Spotboye, “My parents are unfortunately not here. They had gone to Kolkata for some Puja and couldn’t return. It’s now just me, Kunal and his parents in Mumbai. But obviously, they know about our wedding.”

Puja signed off by saying that she did feel bad as her wedding ceremonies had to be called off, but the actress stated that there’s nothing much that she can do about it. As of now, she is happy to be with her husband, Kunal Verma.

Here’s congratulating Kunal and Puja on their marriage.

