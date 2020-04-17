It’s taken a pandemic to make me do a budget

For the first time in my life I sat down and did a budget. Yes, it’s taken a pandemic for me to consider whether or not I’m spending too much a month on Zooper Doopers. It’s not fun to add up all your costs in a spreadsheet, I don’t ever think anyone opens up Microsoft Excel when they’re in a party mood. My costs per month I think are quite reasonable, but I did a bare-bones budget – there’s nothing in there for clothes, entertainment, haircuts, which are all null and void anyway. My clothes are pyjamas, my entertainment is whatever I can watch in my pyjamas and my haircut is now long grown out.

How I’m lighting up my night on a budget

Mel Buttle: Why my dog is on drugs

In good news though, my COVID-19 anxiety was relaxed when I did the sums and realised I can live off my money in the bank and my vastly reduced COVID-19 income for 8.3 months. I think after 8.3 months I would look into other options, like selling an organ on the black market or should that fall through, moving back home.

It does feel good typing numbers in, adding them up, moving them around like I’m the boss of them. Hint: I’m not, they’re the boss of me. I guess you’re wondering how I’m going to live out my 8.3 months? The theme is steady as she goes, nothing too flashy, I’m just trucking along trying not to break anything expensive, like a hot water system or a washing machine. Fingers crossed for the next 8.3 months that my electrical goods also are banned from leaving the house.

I’m not great at Excel, I can add up, and type, sort of like a gifted parrot, but it’s fun to have a play around in there and then get my calculator out to double check all my figures.

My budget hasn’t got any room for the following items: bath bombs, facial exfoliant, caramel popcorn, house flowers, candles and meditation apps. All of these are non-essential for my survival. The following things are essential for my survival, however: car registration, rates and home insurance. That list isn’t quite as fun as the other one is it?

Mel Buttle is a Brisbane comedian