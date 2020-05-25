It’s that time again… EMPTIES!!! ° Anyone else doing such a better job at fin…

It’s that time again… EMPTIES!!! °

Anyone else doing such a better job at finishing up products right nw?

Cause same. Since I’m home 24/7 I have all the time in the world to mask, spritz, refresh and repeat 😁

@zitsticka killa kit, I really enjoyed these and I’m for sure going to miss them. They work. They definetly help flatten the breakout with first use. I only wish they came with more patches, I went thru it super fast 😔

@muradskincare hydrating toner, I love spray toners very convenient to apply and I use them to refresh throughout the day as well. While I enjoyed using this I probably wont repurchase, I have other spray toners I prefer.

@soldejaneiro hand cream, love everything bum bum scented. This is one of my faves, have used up numerous ones. It sinks in right away and it smells delicious win win. Already repurchased

@katesomerville goat milk cleanser, love the milky hydrating consistency. Feels amazing on the skin, I miss it already. If I didn’t have as many cleansers as I do I would totally repurchase this asap.

@peterthomasroth 24K Gold Mask,

I felt so boujee when I wore this, I felt expensive lol, covered in gold. Probably won’t repurchase because I didnt notice any benefits from it besides it feeling good

@drjart tiger grass color correcting treatment this definetly helped tame my redness but I do prefer the gel calming one instead. My combo/oily skin loves it because it’s super lightweight while this one is better suited for drier skin types since its richer

@belif the true cream moisturizing cream, this is such a raved about product and for good reason. This one I love for nighttime use because it’s a tad richer cream while the aqua bomb is a gel for combo/oily. The aqua bomb is my HG.

@origins mega mushroom relief & resilience soothing treatment lotion. Another HG item, will never be without. Have the full size and already started using it. Best soothing and calming toner everrrrrr °

° *Zitsticka was sent in PR

