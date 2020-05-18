It’s Time to Put Caruso on Your Style Radar

Menelik Puryear

Of course, it seems so simple: top-notch design plus attainable prices make for a brand that hits the sartorial sweet spot. But in an era of creative disruption and sticker shock, that’s surprisingly rare—which makes Italian label Caruso all the more enticing. In many ways, the company, founded in the late 1950s, is a typical manufacturer of the old-school tailoring that forms the backbone of the made-in-Italy movement. It creates high-end clothes for a who’s who of the international men’s-runway scene from Italy to Paris to New York. Yet it’s the eponymous brand, which finally put a “Caruso” label on a garment in 2009, that’s getting all the attention right now.

Under (newish) CEO Marco Angeloni, Caruso offers a fresh take on Italian style that has all the hallmarks of great craft but none of the stuffy/dandy vibes that can put off men who are in search of something more like real life. Its creative director, Aldo Maria Camillo, produces fits that are easy but not floppy, with touches of functional sportswear and tailored elegance in equal measure. The collection is conceived to be flexible and suited to a man who is neither fashion addicted nor stuck in the past. And the clothing, though not cheap, isn’t unattainable—suits at $1,700, jackets at around $1,200, knits at $500—and is more affordable than many brands with which Caruso rubs shoulders in stores across the States.

Nick Sullivan

Nick Sullivan is Creative Director at Equire, where he served as Fashion Director from 2004 until 2019.

