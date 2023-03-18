itselectric Wins 2023 SXSW Innovation Award for Urban Infrastructure

The SXSW Innovation Awards recognize the most exciting creative developments in the connected world, celebrating the ever-widening variety of technological advancements, achievements, and discoveries

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — itselectric , a Brooklyn-based electric vehicle curbside charging company, today announced that its “Power From the People” city charging initiative, was awarded the Innovation Award for Urban Infrastructure at the 24th annual South by Southwest (SXSW) Innovation Awards ceremony on March 13, 2023. Every year, these awards recognize the most exciting creative developments in the connected world.

“We are beyond excited to be named a winner in the 2023 SXSW Innovation Awards to bring awareness to our curbside charging solution specifically built for cities,” said Nathan King, CEO and co-founder of itselectric. “The U.S. is on the cusp of a major transition into electric vehicles, but solutions need to be in place in order for this transition to be successful. This recognition solidifies our conviction that urban charging networks are the key to unlocking a fully electric future.”

itselectric provides urban networks of Level 2 curbside charging posts at no cost to cities or to property owners and is the first EV charger designed and manufactured in North America to feature a detachable cord provided to every driver. itselectric is also the only charging network that offers revenue sharing for residential property owners. Once a property is deemed eligible, itselectric installs and maintains a low-profile charger, and property owners earn passive income. With this business model, itselectric helps cities meet their carbon reduction targets and reduce capital expenditure by completely avoiding the infrastructure upgrades normally needed to support on-street charging.

On March 7, 2023, itselectric announced the close of its $2.2M pre-seed round led by Brooklyn Bridge Ventures. The funds will be used to deploy pilot programs in major cities across the U.S. in 2023.

To learn more about itselectric and join its waitlist as a property owner, EV driver, or aspiring EV driver, please visit itselectric.us .

About itselectric

Millions of drivers park their cars on the street and cannot transition to electric vehicles without convenient and affordable on-street charging infrastructure. itselectric is accelerating the rate of adoption of EVs by providing communities with scalable and simple curbside EV charging that seamlessly integrates into their neighborhoods. itselectric’s solution ensures that every community – no matter the median income or prevalence of driveways and garages – has access to clean transportation.

itselectric’s “behind the meter” approach results in zero impact on municipal budgets. They partner with cities across the U.S. to install, operate and maintain chargers at no cost to the city or to the host property owner – all while allowing property owners to earn passive income every month. To learn more, please visit itselectric.us .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itselectric-wins-2023-sxsw-innovation-award-for-urban-infrastructure-301773568.html

SOURCE itselectric